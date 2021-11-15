Politics
President Joko Widodo tests Mandalika circuit, GIIAS 2021 PPnBM DTP program
Suara.com – Mandalika Circuit, President Joko Widodo, Kawasaki W175, Valentino Rossi, advertising, PPnBM DTP, GIIAS 2021, hybrid, new Lexus ES, Honda CB150X and new motorcycles strong points of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.com today.
Indonesia’s main automotive event, the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 is back after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The enthusiasm of visitors and producers is reflected in this event.
In an effort to jumpstart the economy, the government is also offering a tax break or PPnBM DTP, which means that the new car tax is supported by the government. This is what makes the GIIAS auto show at ICE, BSD CITY even cooler. The banner showing PPnBM products can be easily found by visitors.
Electric products, both pure electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, are the beauty of the GIIAS event. In the luxury car business, the new Lexus ES has a charming appearance and is efficient at providing resources.
Read also:
Mitsubishi launches new Fuso mining specification at GIIAS 2021
From the two-wheeler sector, let’s move on to the Mandalika Circuit. President Joko Widodo just went there to try out the track that will be used in the Asian Talent and World Superbike (WSBK) championships.
The motorcycle used is a Kawasaki W175. Is this a product purchased recently? Find out the exciting facts, details of the motorcycle that was formulated by this famous Indonesian modified house.
Then the new Honda CB150X product also received keen attention. Launched on the GIIAS 2021 scene, this product would also be similar to one of Honda’s products. Which one is it?
And, the action of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in an advertisement could raise eyebrows. Driving a four-wheeled vehicle, every time he braked he lowered one of his legs after opening the door. Why is that ?
Congratulations on reading the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.comGood activities and always protect yourself, your family, and those around you with health protocols. Starting by keeping a distance, wash your hands with running water and soap, until wearing a mask is mandatory. Especially if you are in a room with lots of other people. Like GIIAS 2021 for example.
Read also:
PPKM level 1 status, GIIAS 2021 visitor capacity reaches 75%
1. Suzuki hopes the government will keep DTP PPnBM incentives at zero percent
PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS) hopes that the government’s 0% PPnBM incentive can continue to restore the auto industry. As is known, the PPnBM incentives will end at the end of the year.
According to Donny Saputra, 4W Marketing Director of PT SIS, PPnBM incentives have proven to be effective in boosting the auto industry in the midst of a pandemic.
Read more
2. On stage at GIIAS 2021, here are the full specifications of the new Lexus ES
Lexus Indonesia officially presented the new Lexus ES at its premiere at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 automotive event held at ICE BSD, Tangerang.
General manager Lexus Indonesia, said Bansar Maduma, The new Lexus ES is equipped with 4th generation Lexus Hybrid Drive, a self-charging hybrid technology that can travel longer distances while remaining efficient.
Read more
3. Here are five unique facts about the Honda CB150X: There are similarities to the CB150R, how charming is it?
New to GIIAS 2021, the beginner class adventurous motorcycle, the Honda CB150X has managed to delight many car enthusiasts.
Imagine, its unique more macho design, as well as a fairly powerful motor make this bike easy to put in the spotlight.
Read more
4. President Joko Widodo tested the Mandalika circuit, it changed the design of the bike
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was in the spotlight during the Mandalika Circuit Readiness Test, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).
The Head of State of Solo was seen driving a custom motorcycle based on the Kawasaki W175 which was built by the Katros Garage customization workshop.
Read more
5. Valentino Rossi’s strange behavior when driving a car, every time he stops he takes his feet off
Valentino Rossi’s motorcycle skills are unmistakable. As a MotoGP rider he always appears with his fully capable skills on the circuit.
During his 25-year MotoGP career, people are already quite familiar with his racing techniques.
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.suara.com/otomotif/2021/11/15/064947/best-5-oto-presiden-joko-widodo-jajal-sirkuit-mandalika-giias-2021-skema-ppnbm-dtp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]