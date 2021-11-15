President Joko Widodo tests Mandalika circuit, GIIAS 2021 PPnBM DTP program

Suara.com – Mandalika Circuit, President Joko Widodo, Kawasaki W175, Valentino Rossi, advertising, PPnBM DTP, GIIAS 2021, hybrid, new Lexus ES, Honda CB150X and new motorcycles strong points of the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.com today.

Indonesia’s main automotive event, the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 is back after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The enthusiasm of visitors and producers is reflected in this event.

In an effort to jumpstart the economy, the government is also offering a tax break or PPnBM DTP, which means that the new car tax is supported by the government. This is what makes the GIIAS auto show at ICE, BSD CITY even cooler. The banner showing PPnBM products can be easily found by visitors.

Electric products, both pure electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, are the beauty of the GIIAS event. In the luxury car business, the new Lexus ES has a charming appearance and is efficient at providing resources.

Read also:

Mitsubishi launches new Fuso mining specification at GIIAS 2021

From the two-wheeler sector, let’s move on to the Mandalika Circuit. President Joko Widodo just went there to try out the track that will be used in the Asian Talent and World Superbike (WSBK) championships.

The motorcycle used is a Kawasaki W175. Is this a product purchased recently? Find out the exciting facts, details of the motorcycle that was formulated by this famous Indonesian modified house.

Then the new Honda CB150X product also received keen attention. Launched on the GIIAS 2021 scene, this product would also be similar to one of Honda’s products. Which one is it?

And, the action of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in an advertisement could raise eyebrows. Driving a four-wheeled vehicle, every time he braked he lowered one of his legs after opening the door. Why is that ?

Congratulations on reading the five articles recommended by the automotive chain Suara.comGood activities and always protect yourself, your family, and those around you with health protocols. Starting by keeping a distance, wash your hands with running water and soap, until wearing a mask is mandatory. Especially if you are in a room with lots of other people. Like GIIAS 2021 for example.

Read also:

PPKM level 1 status, GIIAS 2021 visitor capacity reaches 75%

1. Suzuki hopes the government will keep DTP PPnBM incentives at zero percent

PPnBM DTP ready to support future vehicle owners at GIIAS 2021 event [Suara.com/CNR ukirsari].

PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS) hopes that the government’s 0% PPnBM incentive can continue to restore the auto industry. As is known, the PPnBM incentives will end at the end of the year.

According to Donny Saputra, 4W Marketing Director of PT SIS, PPnBM incentives have proven to be effective in boosting the auto industry in the midst of a pandemic.

Read more

2. On stage at GIIAS 2021, here are the full specifications of the new Lexus ES

New Lexus ES hybrid to appear at GIIAS 2021 [Lexus Indonesia].

Lexus Indonesia officially presented the new Lexus ES at its premiere at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 automotive event held at ICE BSD, Tangerang.

General manager Lexus Indonesia, said Bansar Maduma, The new Lexus ES is equipped with 4th generation Lexus Hybrid Drive, a self-charging hybrid technology that can travel longer distances while remaining efficient.

Read more

3. Here are five unique facts about the Honda CB150X: There are similarities to the CB150R, how charming is it?

Honda CB150X. (astra-honda.com)

New to GIIAS 2021, the beginner class adventurous motorcycle, the Honda CB150X has managed to delight many car enthusiasts.

Imagine, its unique more macho design, as well as a fairly powerful motor make this bike easy to put in the spotlight.

Read more

4. President Joko Widodo tested the Mandalika circuit, it changed the design of the bike

President Jokowi as he tested the Mandalika circuit with a Kawasaki W175. (Photo by Agus Suparto, photographer to President Joko Widodo)

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was in the spotlight during the Mandalika Circuit Readiness Test, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

The Head of State of Solo was seen driving a custom motorcycle based on the Kawasaki W175 which was built by the Katros Garage customization workshop.

Read more

5. Valentino Rossi’s strange behavior when driving a car, every time he stops he takes his feet off

In this file photo taken on July 16, 2020, Italian Monster Energy Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi attends a press conference at the Jerez circuit in Jerez de la Frontera ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. [Foto/AFP]

Valentino Rossi’s motorcycle skills are unmistakable. As a MotoGP rider he always appears with his fully capable skills on the circuit.

During his 25-year MotoGP career, people are already quite familiar with his racing techniques.

Read more