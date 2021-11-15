How Xi Jinping became legal to Mao





ANALYSIS – The closed-door conclave of the regime’s 350 most influential leaders has comforted the leader’s grip.

The Chinese Communist Party offered President Xi Jinping a plebiscite and his authoritarian line, heralding his stay in power during the next decade, in the midst of the Cold War with the West. What happened in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plnum? The Central Committee concluded its plnum on November 11 in Beijing, the most important annual meeting of the CPC, which has reigned supreme over China since 1949. This closed-door conclave of the regime’s 350 most influential leaders, locked up in a hotel in the capital, took on particular importance in 2021. The meeting, which marks the centenary of the Party, took place a year before the next Congress, which is to appoint the leaders of the second world power for the next decade. Like one man, the caciques adopted a rare resolution on the history of the Party that looked like a plebiscite for Secretary General Xi, who already holds the post of president of the country and of the Central Military Commission (CMC). She calls the Party, the army and the whole people This article is for subscribers only. You have 88% to find out. Freedom has no borders, like your curiosity. Continue reading your article for 1 the first month Dj subscribed? Log in

