



(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14 Tendency: We have high hopes for the 25th International Business Forum in Baku, President of the International Business Forum (IBF), founder of the Association of Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MSAD), Erol Yarar told Trend. . According to him, cooperation between businessmen is of great importance for the economic development of Azerbaijan and Turkey. As you know, the Turkish states signed an agreement at the 8th Summit of Heads of State of the Turkish Council. At the signing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it would serve to strengthen social and political ties , but noted that the development of trade and economic relations is the core of cooperation. Therefore, for this, you need to take special initiatives. Thus, we came here with 550 Turkish businessmen to get to know the Azerbaijani businessmen Economic development is possible through cooperation of businessmen The state leads the way, businessmen do the work, “said Erol Yarar. He noted Azerbaijan’s great economic potential and the importance of expanding sales opportunities in all regions of the country. “Azerbaijan is our sister country. In developing economic relations, we must also contribute to mutual development. Turkey has a lot of experience in this field. We want to share it with Azerbaijan, as well as learn about it. experience which Azerbaijan has. Therefore, we strive to develop the two states within the framework of cooperation. Azerbaijan is a strategically important country. We have come here to determine what we can bring to the markets of the Europe, Russia, Turkish states, China in the east, the Middle East in the south. In other words, we came to Azerbaijan for the purpose of trade integration and common investment. has key issues such as tourism, agriculture, health care, we will discuss high tech development. This is the first step. Definitely not the last. Hope we have a very fruitful meeting. emain, ”Yarar added. The 25th International Business Forum (IBF-International Business Forum) will start tomorrow in Baku. 550 businessmen arrived from Turkey to participate. Prospects for development of Azerbaijani economy, investments and other issues will be discussed in the framework of the forum. The Trend News Agency, Day.Az and the TURKIC.World media project are the official media partners of the IBF. MENAFN14112021000187011040ID1103169488

