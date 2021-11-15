Republican Senator refuses to condemn Donald Trump for praising supporters who chanted Hang Mike Pence





John Barasso, one of the top Republicans in Congress, on Sunday refused to criticize Donald Trump for his recent comments that it was common sense for Jan. 6 rioters on Capitol Hill to chant Hang Mike Pence.

The controversy stems from the audio of an interview between the former president and reporter Jonathan Karl, recorded earlier this year but published this week, where the ABC News reporter asks Mr. Trump about the vicious chants.

Well, people were very angry, Mr Trump said. Because it’s common sense How can you if you know a vote is fraudulent, how can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?

On Sunday, Senator Barasso was asked if he had any criticism of Mr. Trump, who remains the party’s most important flag bearer even though he is not in office.

After twice refusing to answer the question about ABC chants George Stephanopoulos, the Wyoming Republican finally gave a slight rebuke.

It’s not common sense, but there are problems with every election, Mr Barasso said, adding that I disagree with President Trump on everything. I agree with him on the policies that have given us the best economy of my life.

When first asked about the violent threats against the vice president, Mr. Barasso praised Mr. Trump and pointed to the party’s recent strong performances in the race for governors of Virginia, where GOP Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Let me just say that the Republican Party is incredibly united right now, and that’s because of the policies of this administrator. The more Democrats and the press become obsessed with President Trump, the better it is for the Republican Party, he said. President Trump brings a lot of energy to the party. It is a lasting force. Elections are about the future, not the past. This is what we have seen in Virginia and across the country.

Just moments after the vice president was kicked out of the halls of Congress by security on Jan.6, Donald Trump tore him apart for refusing to overturn the 2020 certification, even though it was not the vice’s purview. -President.

“Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution,” Mr. Trump tweeted at the time.

As politicians begin to position themselves for the 2022 Congressional midterm elections and the 2024 presidential contest, the GOP has publicly felt how much it should stick to Trump and his obsession with plots for the 2020 elections.

Former New Jersey government and occasional Trump ally Chris Christie has criticized the former president in recent weeks, writing in a forthcoming book that Trump cannot be a positive force for the GOP unless he is let the 2020 elections pass.

Yes [Trump] wants to be a positive force in the future, he has to drop this other business. If he doesn’t, I don’t think he can, Mr Christie told The New York Times on Saturday.

