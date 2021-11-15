Punjab: Punjab BJP leaders meet Prime Minister Modi for reopening of Kartarpur corridor | India News







The Kartarpur Corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. It connects the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the last resting place of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district of India. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The 11-leader delegation from Punjab met Modi at his official residence and told him about the sentiments of Guru Nanak Dev’s followers, BJP Punjab unit chairman Ashwani Sharma told PTI.

“We have asked Prime Minister Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurupurab which will be celebrated before November 19. And after meeting with him, we hope it will be opened soon,” Sharma said, adding that the Prime Minister had assured them that he would consider their request.

Gurpurab, which marks Guru Nanak’s birthday, will be celebrated on November 19 this year.

BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh, who was also part of the delegation, said the Punjab party leaders also thanked Modi for taking historic initiatives for the well-being of the Punjab and the Sikh community.

BJP Vice President Sudan Singh, Secretary General and Head of Punjab Dushyant Gautam, National Secretary Nariender Singh, Spokesman RP Singh Khalsa and Youth Leader Tejinder Bagga were present at the meeting.

Beside them, BJP leaders Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Daya Sodhi, Bikramjit Singh Cheema, Harjeet Singh Grewal and Santokh Singh Gumtala were present.

BJP leaders are also expected to meet with party chairman JP Nadda later today and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

