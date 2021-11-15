Who is the succession president?





There is no shortage of captivating mysteries at play in the third season of Succession: Do Sandy and Stewy have the voices to finally pull off their hostile takeover of Waystar Royco? Is Tom playing the long game or is he suffering from a full blown mental breakdown? And has Greg ever raised $ 40,000 to pay for this watch? But one of the show’s oldest mysteries has also returned to play, and that’s the question of who exactly is in the Oval Office in the Succession universe.

The anonymous president has been a significant player off-screen from almost the very beginning. He’s described as being friendly (ish) to Logan and Waystar, but has also snubbed them in several important ways, and Logan’s political influence seems to be waning this season. The ambiguity is clearly on purpose on the part of the authors of Succession, but here’s a breakdown of everything we know.

The chairman of the estate is probably a Republican.

Although the president’s party affiliation has never been confirmed, there is enough evidence to suggest he is on the right. During the first season, Logan mentions that Waystar Royco’s conservative ATN network played a role in electing the president.

In the sixth episode of the first season, Logan tries to persuade the president to help him bypass the FCC red tape to authorize an expansion. At the last minute, the President lifts Logan from the White House thanks to a homeland security issue, which Logan deals with as well as expected. After yelling at a subordinate (“Was I snubbed?!?”), Logan finally got a phone call with the president, the side of the conversation of which we don’t hear. It’s clear, however, that he apologizes and agrees to cut Logan off with the FCC.

In the first season, Shiv works for a Democratic presidential candidate. She then leaves the ship for Gil Eavis, even further to the left, which appears to be the show’s take on Bernie Sanders. Both of these gigs are described as a major departure from the family’s usual political affiliations, again strongly implying that the incumbent president is a Republican.

Donald Trump is not the president.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the president’s identity, it’s pretty clear that he’s not meant to be Donald Trump, or even a figure in the Trump mold. While on his way to the White House in the first season, Logan irritably describes the president as a “little California raisin … he’s a fucking intern.”

While it’s not clear exactly what Logan means by this signature colorful insult, there’s really no way it could apply to New York-born, 75-year-old Trump. But if the president is a Californian Republican, it is possible that he wrote as a modern variation of Ronald Reagan or Richard Nixon.

Although its chairman is fictitious, Succession was deeply shaped by the Trump era – the pilot’s first tableau read was on Election Day 2016, and his exploration of corporate corruption and moral bankruptcy on the 1 % cannot be separated from post-2016 America. “After taking a step back for about 50 or 60 years, inherited wealth and nepotism seem to have come back in full force,” The Big Short director Adam McKay, executive producer of the series, told The Hollywood Reporter. “And media conglomerates are increasingly becoming the microphones of the oligarchs.

Washington could play an increased role in the series in the future.

Connor’s deranged presidential campaign still seems to be continuing, unless Shiv can persuade him otherwise. Then there’s the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into Waystar Royco’s cruise ship division and Logan’s so far unsuccessful attempts to pressure the president to intervene.

As of Season 3, Episode 4, that effort seems to backfire. “You’re 600 years old and you pissed off your fucking boyfriend, the President,” Kendall said happily to Logan. “And he sends the Feds at you, and you squirm, but you’re too deep.”

Logan, via Shiv, tries to plant more critical coverage of the President on ATN via his prime-time anchor Mark Ravenhead (who fans may recall is likely a Nazi). Ravenhead is resistant, but at the end of the episode seems to have been persuaded by Shiv that he has no choice, so ATN can openly attack the President from now on. It’s also not clear exactly when the presidential election is due in the succession timeline, but it’s possible that we will see more of the election campaign as the season progresses.

