End of the road for Imran Khan? As government tug-of-war against army intensifies, Pak PM has 2 options





After tensions between the PTI government and the Pakistani military fueled by the appointment of a new chief for the country’s ISI spy agency, sources claim the military is plotting to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from his post. job.

Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum is expected to take over as CEO (ISI) on November 20. However, tensions between Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa are at their peak, with the former still in favor of retaining the outgoing ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid.

Sources told CNN-News18 that two options were presented to Imran Khan: either to resign on his own by November 20, or for the opposition to make an internal change in parliament. In either case, Imran Khan is leaving, the sources said, adding that over the next week ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will lose its political allies, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM ) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q).

Parvez Khattak of the PTI and Shahbaz Sharif of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz) are likely names for the post of prime minister, the sources said.

Imran Khan’s political space has also been threatened due to the poor state of the country’s economy and protracted protests by the TLP group, whose demands the prime minister was forced to accept, in order to end the violent events in the main resorts.

As part of a deal, the Pakistani government released hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters last week to end the violent clashes that resulted in the deaths of several police officers. The group has been protesting the Pakistani government for months, demanding the release of its party leader Saad Rizvi, arrested in April this year.

CNN-News18 reported in October that it was the Pakistani army that was fueling tensions between the TLP and Imran Khan’s government to put the prime minister on the “back foot”.

Sources said this was due to the fact that the chief of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was angry with the government for delaying the appointment of Lt. Nadeem Anjum and his arrival as the director general of the the country’s spy agency ISI, adding that the Pakistani army and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif were in talks, with the headquarters not ruling out the leader from replacing Imran Khan if the situation persisted.

