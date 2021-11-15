Flooded for almost 4 weeks, Jokowi has not been scheduled in Sintang





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) does not yet have an agenda to directly monitor flood zones in the region Sintang, West Kalimantan which has not yet descended directly to the flood site at Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan. In fact, the flooding has not subsided and is now entering its fourth week. The head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said there was no schedule for Jokowi’s visit to Sintang. However, he said, Jokowi had assigned institutions and ministries related to disaster management. “Not yet. Yes (assigned) BNPB,” Heru said via a short message to CNNIndonesia.com, Sunday (10/14). Previously, this endless flood also began to become a political spotlight in the center. A number of personalities, such as Fadli Zon, questioned the behavior of the central government, which seemed indifferent. He insinuated that Jokowi would rather try the Mandalika International Circuit instead of visiting residents of Sintang, which has been affected by flooding for nearly a month. Now Gerindra’s politician has even been reprimanded by the chairman of his political party, Prabowo Subianto, for insulting Jokowi. Prabowo – who is also defense minister – berated FadliZon through his secretary general. In addition, Fadliter’s comments against Jokowi were also highlighted as not being the official party position. It is known that flooding in Sintang is still submerging tens of thousands of homes today. The water level itself reaches another 3 meters in 7 sub-districts near the Melawi and Kapuas rivers. The head of the emergency division of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of the Sintang Regency, Sugiyanto, detailed the 7 sub-districts, namely the sub-districts of Hilir, Binjai, Hulu, Kelam Permai , Dedai, Sepauk, Temunak and Sintang. “About 1 to 3 meters in water level. The locations are at various places, near rivers. There are 7 sub-districts,” Sugiyanto told CNNIndonesia.com on Sunday (11/14). Sugiyanto also said that until now, residents still live in the refugee camps. It has 21 evacuation points. However, Sugiyanto said, some residents have started to complain about their condition. Some residents still have fever and itching. “There must be complaints. Some are itchy, some have diarrhea. But we have a medical team. Instead, he gets the ball back,” he said. Regarding the Sintang floods, BNPB sent aid amounting to Rp 500 million for flood management. In addition, BNPB also sent logistical assistance and equipment to the Sintang Regency government in the form of 504 ready-to-eat food packages. Then 501 packs of side dishes, 300 mattresses, 300 blankets, 5,000 KF94 masks, 2 sets of refugee tents and 2 polyethylene boats. However, the public relations of Sintang BPBD, Benyamin, estimated that 500 million rupees from the center would not be enough if the flooding continued next week. “If the flooding is still in a week or two, I don’t think it will be enough for operational management,” said Benjamin CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (11/11). (yla / child)



