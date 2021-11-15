Trump says Republicans could have kept White House if Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy had “fought harder”





Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) address reporters outside the White House. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Former President Trump said McConnell and McCarthy could have “fought harder” for Republicans.

“Now they have nothing left,” he said in an interview with ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.

While Trump remains in contact with McCarthy, he has avoided McConnell from his orbit.

Throughout the final weeks of former President Donald Trump’s tenure, he has struggled to find ways to overturn the election results, baselessly alleging that the 2020 results were fraudulent despite repeated losses in court. .

However, Trump has not only reserved harsh judgment on President Joe Biden and the Democrats who control Congress, but also on key Republicans – including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whom he has lambasted for months, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who hopes to ascend the presidency after the 2022 midterm election.

In an interview with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump said the two did not do enough to keep Republicans in control of the White House, despite the obvious electoral defeat of the former president.

“If McConnell and McCarthy fought harder, okay you could have a Republican president right now, and now they have nothing,” Trump said during the conversation in a March 2021 audio clip released before the Karl’s next book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.”

Despite criticism, McCarthy has maintained a presence in Trumpworld’s orbit, beginning with a trip to the former president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago just weeks after Trump supporters violently stormed. the United States Capitol on January 6 to try to stop the certification of the presidential vote. .

Earlier this year, the GOP leader also returned to one of his most direct criticisms of Trump.

As the House voted to impeach Trump for “inciting insurgency” earlier this year, McCarthy said “the president bears responsibility” for the seat.

On January 21, McCarthy then pivoted and said Trump had not started the insurgency.

“I don’t believe he provoked it if you listen to what he said at the rally,” McCarthy said at the time.

In an interview broadcast on January 24, he went on to say that “everyone in this country has some responsibility” for the attack.

McCarthy has since publicly engaged in the former president’s political efforts for 2022 and beyond.

However, McConnell has not spoken with the former president for months, especially after the veteran lawmaker lambasted the former president’s conduct related to Jan.6.

Trump, who has been an ally of GOP presidents for decades, has even made calls to advocate for McConnell’s ousting as Republican leader from the Senate, but so far he hasn’t had much. of success, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read the original article on Business Insider

