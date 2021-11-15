Kinzinger says he would impeach Trump over Ukraine if he “goes back in time”





Kinzinger has said he will now support the impeachment of former President Trump for his conduct in Ukraine. “It is a regret that I have not done so,” the congressman told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. The Senate acquitted Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his first trial. Loading Something is loading.

Representative Adam Kinzinger in a recent interview said that if he could have stepped back in time, he would have supported President Donald Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019, when the House voted to accuse the then president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over its alleged efforts to solicit Ukrainian interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Illinois Republican said Trump had a strong set of advisers when he took office in 2017, but over time those firm hands were replaced by political loyalists.

“At the start of the Trump administration, he put some really good people around him,” he told the magazine. “They gave us a little hope that this was largely an act, that these people would keep him on track. And then he started taking them out out of loyalty.”

The congressman said he believes Republicans, including himself, have dismissed warning signs of Trump’s behavior towards democratic institutions during his administration. And he now says he would have voted to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal, a reversal of his 2019 decision.

“I think the big problem was, of course, in the first impeachment with Ukraine, I want to be clear. If I go back in time, I would vote for the first impeachment,” he said. “It’s a regret that I have, that I didn’t.”

However, Kinzinger went on to detail to what extent his opposition to the impeachment vote in December 2019 stemmed from what he saw as too fast a process on the part of Democrats, who controlled the House.

“It was at the end of the year, and the Democrats had made the decision to rush in and vote for impeachment,” he told the magazine. “We wanted witnesses. I mean, I approached this with an open mind. If they proved [it], I will vote for impeachment. “

“When they started rushing you can tell it gave me an excuse, or it gave me a legitimate reason,” he added.

In Ukraine’s impeachment proceeding, the House voted 230-197 in favor of the abuse of power article, which accused Trump of using the government to obtain electoral assistance from Ukraine through investigations aimed at undermining its Democratic political opponents.

The House then voted 229-198 to remove the then president for obstructing Congress.

In both votes, Republicans were united in their opposition to action against Trump, then Independent Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, who left the GOP in the summer of 2019, was the only non-Democratic member of the House to vote for both counts.

The Republican-controlled Senate ultimately acquitted Trump of abuse of power in a 48-52 vote in February 2020, with all 47 Democrats and GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah supporting the charge, while 52 Republicans voted in the opposition.

On the charge of obstructing Congress, Romney was aligned with the Republican caucus, and the final vote was 47-53.

While Kinzinger regrets his vote in Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, he spared no criticism of the former president when it came to the January 6 riot, becoming the one of the 10 Republicans in the House to support his impeachment for “incitement to insurgency”.

The Senate ultimately acquitted Trump once more by 57 votes to 43, with a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, needed to convict at trial.

Kinzinger, who recently announced that he will not stand for re-election in 2022, now sits on the House panel investigating Jan.6 and has become one of the former president’s most vocal critics.

