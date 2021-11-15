Xi calls for regional solidarity





UNITE ASIA-PACIFIC Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Meeting via video link in Beijing, capital of China, on Friday, November 12, 2021. XINHUA PHOTO

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposals on deepening regional cooperation at the 28th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting help build consensus to overcome difficulties and boost global economic recovery, said foreign experts. Promoting the building of an Asia-Pacific community of destiny is particularly important, said Bambang Suryono, president of the Asia Innovation Study Center, an Indonesian think tank. For the Asia-Pacific region, Suryono said the current top priority is to work together to fight the pandemic. While China is doing its best to prevent and control the outbreak at home, it is actively providing assistance to countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Suryono said, adding that China’s proposal is not only conducive to promoting economic recovery in the region, but also promoting prosperity and stability around the world. China has taken concrete steps to implement the vision of an Asia-Pacific community of destiny, the expert said. Maintaining multilateralism to foster a more open Asia-Pacific economy is like an obvious choice, said Vo Dai Luoc, former director of the Hanoi-based Institute for World Economy and Policy at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences. . “As China is now a major country in the world, and so far the most successful in containing Covid-19, developing countries are eagerly awaiting help from China in the fight against the pandemic and economic recovery.” , said the expert. Noting that Xi has offered to promote innovation-driven development, Cen Zhiwei, professor of economics at Kyoto Sangyo University, said, “Xi’s proposal is of historical and enlightening significance for future development. and the peaceful coexistence of the Asia-Pacific region “. James Laurenceson, director of the Institute for Australia-China Relations at Sydney University of Technology, pointed out that the pandemic has driven the trend towards the digitalization of the economy and e-commerce. China is becoming more and more important in the region, not only because it is one of the largest traders in the region, but also because “China is by far the world leader in this commerce (e-commerce ), “Laurenceson said. Gu Qingyang, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, endorsed Xi’s speech on the pursuit of “inclusive and sustainable development,” saying it is about an important direction for global development. China has made great efforts in green development, which is an important contribution to the global response to climate change and promoting green development, Gu said.

