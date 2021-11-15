Politics
Are you kidding me, India? Your last minute intervention in Glasgow won’t ease the pressure to quit coal
As the United Nations climate summit opened in Glasgow, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise positive announcement: a big net-zero goal. The world applauded the planets third largest greenhouse gas emitter embarks with net-zero, and the decision taken world headlines.
Fast forward to the last tense hours of COP26, and India almost derailed the talks. This required that a key commitment in the Glasgow accord be watered down: that a commitment to phase out coal be weakened to simply phase out fossil fuels.
China supported India’s resistance. The controversy has cast a shadow over the Glasgow deal, which was already shaping up to be too weak to keep global warming below 1.5 this century. The world, including India, must phase out coal by 2040 if this warming target is to be met, and the Indian government is kidding itself that Glasgow’s intervention will make this problem go away.
India should not see itself as off the hook. Rather than slowing the decline in coal use, India has assured it and other coal-intensive countries, including Australia, will face even greater global pressure to move away from coal.
A big coal problem
Since 2000, the coal-fired power generation capacity in India and China has grown massively. At COP26, the two nations were joined in their last minute demands by other major coal users such as South Africa and Nigeria, as well as Venezuela, a coal exporter.
India cannot absolve itself by stating its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2070. Like many other countries to adopt a net zero goal, including Australia, India has not. a firm plan to achieve this.
India’s 2030 target is also not strong enough. A global research organization that I help lead, Climate Action Tracker, find India can largely meet the target with policies already in place.
India undoubtedly has a big coal problem and will need substantial support to deal with it, such as finance and technology from developed countries. But he also has huge potential for the development of renewable energies.
Analysis shows that to avoid further climate catastrophes and keep warming at 1.5, thermal coal must be phased out by 2030 in developed countries and by 2040 in the world, including India. The softening of the language in the COP26 decision does not change this fact.
Parallels with Australia
So where does all of this leave Australia, one of the world’s largest coal exporters?
Like India, Australia also has a big coal problem and huge renewable energy potential. And like India, Australia has firmly resisted signing large COP26 pledges for faster coal phase-out and deeper carbon reductions. methane emissions by 2030.
Big reductions in methane must come from fossil fuels, namely coal mining and gas production. These are two industries for which our government has fought hard.
To stay within the 1.5 ° C warming limit, the gas must be phased out almost as fast as coal. But Australian politicians are largely in denial about the gas problem.
A development at COP26, however, suggests that the problem will not go away. It involves a new coalition, led by Denmark and Costa Rica, known as the Beyond Gas and Oil Alliance. Sooner or later we can expect this to happen for Australia’s growing LNG export industry.
Ahead of COP27
All nations present at COP26 agreed to come back next year with more stringent emission reduction targets. And for all nations, including India, China and Australia, the pressure to do so will be relentless.
Whatever government Australia has after the next election, it will have no choice but to dramatically increase Australia’s actions and commitments beyond our pathetically weak efforts so far.
Without strong short-term goals, the world will not achieve net zero emissions on time. As the Climate Action Tracker has pointed out, even if the world meets its goals for 2030, it is still heading for disaster. 2.4 warming this century.
So where do we go now? Next year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change due to release its sixth evaluation report.
So, by the COP27 in Egypt in November next year, we will have even more convincing evidence of the devastating effects of climate change if global warming is not limited to 1.5
