Israeli couple accused of spying in Turkey could spend years behind bars

JERUSALEM, Israel Israeli officials are working hard to free a married Israeli couple who were arrested on charges of political and military espionage after taking photos of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities arrested the couple on Friday evening, sparking a political saga that could see them in detention for years. Police arrested the couple after receiving information from an employee working at the Camlica TV and Radio Tower in Istanbul. The employee told authorities the couple were taking photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans near his home from the towers restaurant, the official Turkish news agency reported.

The Anadolu agency said a Turkish national was also arrested.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz identified the couple as Natalie and Mordi Oknin. Israeli officials insist they are not spies.

They are two innocent civilians who were mistakenly caught in a complex situation, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday. I spoke with the family yesterday and we are doing everything to resolve the issue. I asked that the family stay strong, despite the great difficulty.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also denied that the couple work for an Israeli agency.

A lawyer for the couple told Haaretz that they were taking photos of Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul while taking a ferry. Parts of Dolmabahce are used as a presidential office. The couple and their family said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the photos.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that officials believe the next 48 hours will be crucial for their release. Israeli news agencies Channel 12 and 13 quoted officials as saying that if the situation is not resolved within the next two or three days, the couple could remain in Turkish detention for years.

We are still working to understand the incident; at the moment we are not getting clear answers, a senior official told Channel 12.

A Turkish court ruled on Friday to extend their police custody for 20 days, leaving Israeli officials worried the situation will not be resolved soon. Their lawyer is appealing the extensions.

Efforts to free the couple are complicated as the two countries do not have ambassadors in each other due to tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem.

