44 newcomers make Forbes 400 richest people in the Americas list, Trump still missing

U.S. business magazine Forbes says 44 newcomers have joined its list of the Americas’ 400 richest people in 2021, an article posted on its verified Instagram page @Forbes on Sunday said.

According to the magazine, the richest 400 Americans are now 40% richer than they were last year, for a collective value of $ 4.5 trillion.

These ranks had been strengthened by the addition of 44 new entrants, the highest number of new entrants since 2007.

It’s been a banner year for billionaires, as more than twice as many people joined the Forbes 400 this year compared to last year, with almost two-thirds of them making their fortunes in finance and tech.

This included tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets that thrived in the COVID era.

Crazy market swings and the meteoric rise since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic had made many avid millennial investors, and no one had profited more from their obsession with memes stocks and cryptomania than a few of their young peers, he reported.

A total of 15 members of The Forbes400 are under 40, up from 12 last year, with 44 of them appearing on the list for the first time.

The 15 included Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, who raised an astonishing $ 22.5 billion through his FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange.

Rival Coinbases exchange co-founders Brian Armstrong (38) at $ 11.5 billion and Fred Ehrsam (33) at $ 3.5 billion; Robinhood Markets co-founder Baiju Bhatt, 37, at $ 2.9 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg (37), by far the richest person in this group with a fortune of $ 134.5 billion.

It will be recalled that the magazine reported on October 5 that former US President Donald Trump was now worth around $ 2.5 billion, which left him $ 400 million below the threshold to be on the Forbes 400 list of This year.

The real estate mogul was just as wealthy as he was a year ago, when he was 339th in the ranking, but he had lost $ 600 million since the start of the pandemic.

But the big-city properties that make up the bulk of Trump’s fortune had languished, pushing the former president out of the country’s most exclusive club.

Forbes is owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family and features original articles on topics related to finance, industry, investing, and marketing.

In addition, it also reports on related topics such as technology, communications, science, politics and law. (NAA)

