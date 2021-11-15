Trumps sells popular Washington, DC hotel for $ 375 million





Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses whether Donald Trump will run for president again as Bidens’ approval rating continues to decline.

Donald Trump’s family-owned hotel company has reached a deal to sell the rights to his sparkling Washington, DC hotel for $ 375 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

CGI Merchant Group, a Miami-based investment firm, has signed a contract to acquire the lease for the Trump International Hotel, located a short walk down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House. CGI intends to remove the Trump name and has entered into an agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to have the property branded and managed by Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria group, the people said.

The hotel is owned by the federal government, but with extensions, the lease runs for almost 100 years. It is housed in the old post office and houses some of the largest guest houses in the capital.

The sale, which people briefed on the matter say is expected to close in the first quarter, comes as Democrat-controlled House committees investigated and held hearings into potential conflicts of interest and issues of emoluments surrounding former President Trump.

Trump International Hotel Washington, DC (Photo: Business Wire) (AP Newsroom)

The Trump organization said it had not marketed the hotel to foreign dignitaries and was writing a check to the US Treasury Department for money received from guests of foreign governments.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform reviewed tenancy terms between the Trump Organization and the Federal General Service Administration for the use of the old post office. The deal predates Mr. Trump’s entry into national politics, but the committee is examining how well Mr. Trump handled conflicts of interest while he was president.

It was not possible to determine whether the proposed sale would have an impact on hearings, and House committee representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

FILE – On this Thursday, November 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. Although only a few of America’s CEOs have made public statements about President Trump’s refusal to accept his electoral loss, many ar

The House committee said the hotel lost more than $ 70 million between its opening in 2016 and last year, leading the Trump company to inject at least $ 24 million in aid. The Trumps disputed these findings.

The hotel generated about $ 150 million in revenue over four years, according to Mr. Trump’s financial information while he was president. Its most recent disclosure, which covered all of 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021, showed the hotel’s revenue fell to $ 15 million, from $ 40 million in 2019, although most hotels in major urban markets suffered significant setbacks during the pandemic.

While the sale will provide a cash injection for the Trump hotel company, it comes at a price for the company’s ambitions, hotel analysts said. The Washington hotel has been a gem in the Trump family’s portfolio. In 2012, the Trumps beat some of the most experienced and wealthy names in the accommodation industry, including Marriott International Inc. and Hilton, for the rights to the lease.

The family’s pledge to spend around $ 200 million to renovate and convert the 19th-century post office into a modern luxury hotel was the highest bid, people familiar with the matter said.

During Mr. Trump’s years in the White House, the hotel became a favorite hangout for Republicans, attracting fans, lobbyists, lawmakers and others with pre-Trump administration affairs.

Affiliation with Trump has discouraged other companies, hotel analysts say, including various business organizations and other groups that did not want association with the president.

President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, right, enter the lobby to speak to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

By converting the property to the Waldorf Astoria, the new owners would aim to separate the property from its politicized past. “If it becomes affiliated with a luxury brand, that brand can create a new identity for the property,” Sean Hennessey, managing director of Lodging Advisors, a New York-based hotel consultancy, told the Wall Street Journal in October. .

CGI, which has partnered with former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez for its hotel investments, is emphasizing more socially responsible investments. The company has pledged that properties in its Conscious Certified Hotels collection, which includes the Gabriel and Celino South Beach in Miami Beach, will donate 1% of all room revenue to local nonprofits, according to the company website.

