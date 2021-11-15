Babasaheb Purandare dies; PM Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, others pay homage to the historian





Famous historian and award winner Padma Vibhushan Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died in a hospital in Pune on Monday after a brief illness, a doctor said. Purandare (99), an authority on the warrior king Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was admitted to the city’s Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital three days ago and was being treated for pneumonia. He was on life support in the hospital’s intensive care unit after his health deteriorated on Sunday. He had since been in extremely critical condition, the doctor said. Purandare breathed his last shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, according to a hospital statement. Many leaders from all political circles regretted the disappearance of the politician. “I am pained beyond words. The passing of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that future generations will connect more with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj . His other works will also be remembered, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote. “Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honor to interact very closely with him over the years. A few months ago, I had addressed its centennial program, ”he wrote. Let us know!

"With the demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, Maharashtra has lost its luster in the field of literature and art," wrote NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed his deep sadness at the disappearance of the historian. He also announced a state funeral for the historian and author Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse Patil wrote: "The death of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare at the age of 100 is tragic. Shivshahir, who brought the era of Shivchhatrapati before the eyes of ordinary people with his passionate and eloquent speech, lost today. A sincere tribute to him. !"

"Satisfied, I sang the song of Shiv Shakti, Sharade. Ma. Punya Bhushan, Maharashtra Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Shrimant Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, a historic festival merged into infinity this morning. My sincere tribute," wrote the former Minister of Maharashtra Chandrashekhar Bawankule. "A heartfelt tribute to the revered Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare," Maharashtra Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Monday November 15th, 2021 09:03 IST

