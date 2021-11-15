Jokowi predicted neutral voters in Prabowo?





A number of presidential candidate names circulating are close to Jokowi. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The names of a number of ministers often appear in stock exchange surveys for presidential candidates in 2024. These include Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Minister Coordinator of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of SOE Erick Thohir, and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Sandiaga Uno. In addition to the names of the ministers, other nominated personalities have emerged from the PDIP, namely the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani. With a number of names of ministers and PDIP executives likely to become presidential candidates, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to be neutral in the 2024 presidential election. “I suspect that Pak Jokowi will be neutral and maybe Support everything, ”said Arya Fernandes, researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in an online discussion Sunday (14/11). Arya said a number of the names in circulation were close to Jokowi. On the other hand, Jokowi still has a fairly strong influence on the public. In addition, he said, the results of the Technology Development Strategy (DTS) survey indicated that Jokowi voters reached 30.5 percent. These loyal voters will still vote for Jokowi if Jokowi runs for president again. “Even if the law does not allow three terms, they will still vote for Jokowi,” he said. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Survey Center surveyed 1,520 respondents, including voters from Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election. Survey results indicated that 22.7% of voters in Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin said they would vote for Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo is Jokowi’s opponent in the 2019 presidential election who is now Minister of Defense. “Many voters of the Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin couple in the 2019 presidential election will choose Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 challenge. The number reaches 22.7%,” said Chairul Ansari, senior researcher at the Indonesia Survey Center in a written statement. received in Jakarta, Sunday (14/14/2020) 11). The other candidates who will receive an abundance of votes from Jokowi-Ma’ruf supporters, namely Ganjar Pranowo (12.6%), Anies Baswedan (12.2%), Sandiaga Uno (5.7%), the chairman of the Democratic Party DPP Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (4.5 percent), Ridwan Kamil (4.3 percent), Puan Maharani (3.6 percent) and Airlangga Hartarto (2.9 percent). “Prabowo’s voters have a stronger or less volatile base of support than voters for other candidates,” he said. Chairul explained a number of reasons why Prabowo was chosen by voters in Jokowi-Ma’ruf. First, Prabowo is seen as serious and focused in completing the program ordered by Jokowi from the Defense Ministry. Read also: The second reason is nationality. Prabowo is considered a statesman because he is ready to accept an invitation from President Jokowi to join his cabinet. Prabowo is seen as prioritizing national reasons over groups. The third reason is that Jokowi and Prabowo, who have competed in the presidential election twice, still seem familiar. “We can see how these two characters look so intimate in some Event job. This can be interpreted as Jokowi’s assertion of Prabowo, ”he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi said the importance of maintaining political stability in the current situation. Efforts to maintain political stability, in particular through the support of political parties. Jokowi also said he hadn’t thought of a reshuffle (reshuffle) Cabinet Advanced Indonesia. Jokowi also said he hadn’t thought about including the National Mandate Party (PAN) minister in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. “Reshuffle I haven’t thought about it yet, “he said. Jokowi’s closest agenda is to inaugurate General Andika Perkasa as commander of the TNI.

