Country needs new elections for stability: ANP – Journal





LOWER DIR: General Secretary of the Awami National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down to pave the way for new elections to bring stability to the country.

He was addressing a party meeting held in Balambat here on Sunday. ANP workers from different parts of the district attended the rally.

ANP Vice President Hussain Shah Yousafzai, Lower Dir MPA President Haji Bahadar Khan and others were also present.

Mr Iftikhar insisted that Imran Khan and his party were imposed on the nation.

He believed that the PTI government was the most failed dispensation since the creation of Pakistan. He said the prime minister and his ministers frequently lied to the nation.

Mian Iftikhar urged residents of Malakand Division to oppose taxes being imposed on them despite the region having suffered tremendously from terrorism, flooding and the earthquake.

He said the ANP would strongly resist offers to revoke Malakand’s special status.

The veteran politician said the government bypassed parliament while entering negotiations with Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. He said the issue should be discussed in parliament as more than 70,000 innocent people have been killed by terrorists.

The leader of the ANP demanded the effective implementation of the national action plan for lasting peace in the country.

Mian Iftikhar called on the people to join the ANP in overthrowing the incompetent and incompetent government.

TEACHER REQUIREMENT: The Association of BPS Teachers of All Pakistani Universities (APUBTA) announced on Sunday that it will again call a strike outside the Headquarters of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Islamabad from the 1st December due to the delay in the dissemination of the revised draft concerning the nomination. basic teachers and promotion statuses.

The announcement was made during an online meeting of the Associations Central Committee chaired by APUBTA President Dr Samiur Rehman.

Informing reporters after the meeting, central committee member Dr Imtiaz Ahmed said a joint committee revised the draft statutes, which were to be uploaded to HEC’s website for stakeholder comments at the latest. on November 3, but it was delayed, causing concern among teachers.

Posted in Dawn, le 15 November 2021

