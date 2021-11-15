After five ‘Chintan Shivirs’, what next for the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded five Chintan Shivirs with his Union Council of Ministers. The sessions lasted over four hours during which ministers made presentations and the prime minister deliberated on several issues. Up to 77 ministers were divided into eight groups, with one chosen as the coordinator for each, sources said. The meeting was called Chintan Shivar, a retreat for the overall improvement of efficiency and governance. A total of five such sessions were held – one on Personal Effectiveness, Focused Implementation, Ministry Operation and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and the final one on parliamentary practices. At the first session, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya made presentations on individual effectiveness. The second was led by Piyush Goyal and Gajendra Shekhawat. Other ministers who made presentations were Hardeep Singh Puri (functioning and stakeholder engagement), Anurag Singh Thakur (party coordination and effective communication) and Pralhad Joshi (parliamentary practices). At the last meeting, Lok Sabha President Om Birla and Rajya Sabha President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu were also invited as special guests. All of these meetings mainly focused on improving the efficiency and delivery system of the Modi government. The formation of groups is another step in this direction, focusing largely on improving governance overall by making ministers a more practical approach. While Smriti Irani would lead the group that would report on all ministries, Mandaviya would focus on office monitoring systems and Hardeep Puri would lead the one on apprenticeships. Anurag Singh Thakur was given the task of leading the group that would review the other work. Several other groups were created to be led by Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Joshi. Develop a portal in each ministerial cabinet that gives updates on the performance of the Centre’s flagship programs and policies, a dashboard for tracking decisions made by the respective ministers and a system for scheduling meetings and managing correspondence. part of the tasks assigned to these groups. They were also asked to create profiles of all districts, states and ministries and to develop stakeholder engagement programs. One of the groups was tasked with setting up a mechanism to create a team of at least three young professionals with mastery in research, communication and other key areas. The Modi government wants to move forward by pushing the policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas further. These meetings are important for ministers who have been brought into government after the cabinet shuffle. During the last monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi asked the prime ministers to spend time at the Rajya Sabha and learn about the debates. The Prime Minister has often asked his cabinet colleagues to focus on the job at hand rather than focusing on talking to the media. (With PTI inputs) Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

