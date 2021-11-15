Chinese Xi should prioritize Taiwan issue in Biden talks





Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on October 9, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins / File Photo

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use his first virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden to warn the United States to “take a step back” on the Taiwan issue, according to media editorials from Chinese state released Monday. Xi and Biden are due to meet virtually Tuesday morning Beijing time – Monday evening in Washington – as friction between countries persists over a range of issues such as trade, technology, Xinjiang and most importantly Taiwan, a claimed autonomous island by China. An editorial in the China Daily in English said on Monday that it was likely that Xi would convey to Biden that Beijing is determined to “achieve national reunification for the foreseeable future, whatever the cost.” State media such as China Daily are briefed by authorities on important issues such as China-US relations and have been precise in reflecting the priorities of the Chinese leadership. “The Taiwan question is China’s ultimate red line,” wrote an editorial Monday in the Global Times, a tabloid published by the People’s Daily of the ruling Communist Party. “In order to reduce the risk of a strategic collision between China and the United States, the latter must take a step back on the Taiwan issue and show restraint,” he wrote. In a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi warned Washington against sending the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces. Read more Some experts have said that China’s focus on Taiwan amid other sticking points reflects its reluctance to be needlessly drawn into armed conflict with the United States, despite its recent words and actions, including sending an unprecedented number of planes in Taiwan’s air defense zone. “Chinese leaders are aware that China has not completed its modernization and still faces many challenges in its national economy,” said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “A war could seriously disrupt this modernization and delay its development,” he told Reuters. China is also not fully convinced that it can achieve a clear military victory at this point, Li said. Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael Perry Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

