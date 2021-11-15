Donald Trump Trolls “Lies Brian Williams” About Leaving MSNBC: “Won’t Miss”





Donald Trump again mocked outgoing MSNBC presenter Brian Williams for falsely claiming he was aboard a helicopter that was shot down in Iraq in 2003 after learning he was leaving the station.

In a statement released four days after The Los Angeles Times first announced that Williams would not be signing a new contract with NBC and that he would be leaving the company after 28 years, Trump said the veteran presenter “didn’t will not be missing “.

“Looks like Lyin ‘Brian Williams is leaving struggling MSNBC to look for a new job,” Trump said,

“I never had the credibility to do what he does after being caught lying about his involvement in a fake military plane skirmish. He later confessed that it never happened.

“He’s tired of his current show and they are visibly tired of him, we won’t miss it!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has used the military plane scandal surrounding Williams to attack the veteran anchor.

According to the New York Times ‘”Complete List of Trump Insults on Twitter (2015-2021)”, the former president referred to the reporter as “Lyin’ Brian Williams” at least four times on the social media platform before. to be banned in the process. of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

In 2015, Williams was suspended from NBC for six months after making false statements about his experience covering the Iraq war. He has often claimed to have been in a helicopter which was shot down by enemy fire in 2003.

Williams told the story on shows, blog posts, and even an appearance on David Letterman’s talk show. Williams later admitted that he was actually on a plane following him and was not shot down.

His account of the story was disputed by the veterans who were in the helicopter which was in fact hit by enemy fire.

“Sorry man, I don’t remember you being on my plane,” flight engineer Lance Reynolds wrote on Facebook. “I remember you walked over about an hour after we landed to ask me what happened.

Responding to Reynolds on Facebook, Williams apologized and said the “12-year memory fog” made him say he was in the helicopter that was shot.

In a further on-air apology, Williams said his false claim was a “failed attempt” to thank an Iraqi veteran.

“I made a mistake in remembering the events of 12 years ago,” said Williams.

“I want to apologize. I said I was traveling on a plane that got hit by RPG fire; I was instead on a next plane. We all landed after the fire on the ground and passed. two painful nights in a sandstorm in the Iraqi desert. “

In a statement confirming his departure, Williams said: “After much consideration, and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC at the end of my current contract in December.

“I have been truly blessed. I have been allowed to spend almost half of my life with one company. NBC is part of me and always will be.”

Donald Trump again mocked Brian Williams for falsely claiming he was aboard a helicopter that was shot down in Iraq in 2003 after it was confirmed he was leaving NBC. Mireya Acierto / Scott Olson / Getty Images

