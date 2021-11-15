COP26 sounds the death knell for coal: Boris Johnson





“For the first time ever, we have 190 countries agreeing to end coal power,” he said. “We’ve kept 1.5 alive and made huge strides on coal, cars, money and trees. “And although there is still a long way to go to save our planet, we will look back on COP26 as the moment when humanity finally became aware of climate change.” Negotiators ended two weeks of intense talks on Saturday, with countries agreeing to the Glasgow Climate Pact to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C and “gradually cut” – not phase out – energy relentlessly coal, following objections led by India and backed by China. The pressure on big miners to leave the coal industry has done nothing to reduce the supply of the controversial fuel and may even encourage production, Mining log columnist Tim Treadgold wrote on Friday. Some countries have pledged to phase out coal and end international funding for coal, the UN noted. “We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5 degrees alive,” said COP26 President Alok Sharma. “But, his pulse is weak and he will only survive if we keep our promises and translate our commitments into swift action.” The President and CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals, Rohitesh Dhawan, spoke at an event on the climate governance initiative at COP26 and said the company will not fully achieve the energy transition without close collaboration between value chains. “Our members recognize the need for an urgent global response to the threat of climate change – in all areas of society and the economy – and are committed to being part of the solution,” the council said. Last month, its members made a commitment to zero on scope one and two emissions by 2050.

