Prime Minister Modi approves the disappearance of Babasaheb Purandare; CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the disappearance of “Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare has left a great void in the world of history and culture”. Saddened by the death of the eminent historian, Prime Minister Modi said that generations to come will be “more connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj” because of Babasaheb Purandare’s contribution and his “extensive work”. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “I am saddened beyond words. The passing of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that future generations will connect more with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered. “ “Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history. I have had the honor to interact very closely with him over the years,” he added. “Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on thanks to his tremendous works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and his countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he added. I am pained beyond words. The passing of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a great void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that future generations will connect more with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered. pic.twitter.com/Ehu4NapPSL – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has ordered Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare to be cremated at a state funeral, the chief minister’s office said. Further, CM Thackeray’s office said, “You will not find a devotee of Shiva performing in Shiva meditation. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Shivshahir Padma Vibhushan and of Maharashtra Bhushan Babasaheb Purandare. “ Who was Babasaheb Purandare? Recipient Padma Vibhushan was an author on Warrior King Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was named by his nickname Shiv Shahir ‘which literally means the bard of Shivaji. The 99-year-old was considered one of the prominent authors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His popular 900-page two-part magnum opus on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, Raja Shivchhatrapati, was first published in the late 1950s and has since become a staple in Marathi homes. It has been reprinted many times over the decades. Among other works, Purandare also designed and produced the theatrical story extravaganza about the life of Shivaji Maharaj titled Jaanta Raja in the mid-1980s. Earlier this year he received tributes from all walks of life for turning 99. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the notable historian via a video message. Purandare, born July 29, 1922, received Padma Vibhushan, the second highest Indian civilian honor in 2019.

