His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a better Christian editor has come out.





The chief executive of Gods World Publications, Worlds’ nonprofit parent company, Kevin Martin, played down Mr Olasky’s resignation, noting that the editor had previously said he would be leaving next summer anyway. . He said he admired Mr. Olasky and his definition of biblical objectivity, and we’re not going to diverge from that, by the grace of God.

I don’t see in any way that we are becoming more partisan or more Trumpy, Mr Martin said.

And its founder, Joel Belz, told me that he believed Mr. Olasky’s departure was simply an episode of aching growing pains.

But many longtime Worlds journalists have sided with Mr. Olasky. A few longtime staff members have left in the past year, and a prominent board member, David Skeel, has resigned.

One journalist whose departure particularly shook the newsroom is Mindy Belz, a writer for four decades and Mr. Belz’s sister-in-law. She stepped down in October, saying in an internal memo shared with me that the world was heading in new directions, some that I don’t embrace and fear they might jeopardize the harsh reporting that many of us have. spent years cultivating.

In her latest column, Ms Belz, who was also an editor, wrote about her unease with the conflicts and violence that have befallen American evangelism, and with some directions the World News Group is charting.

World was founded in 1986, after Mr. Belz was frustrated that the evangelical world relied on the secular press to speak out against wrongdoing within his community, including evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, accused of having embezzled church money.

Update

Nov. 12, 2021, 1:19 p.m. ET

Worlds’ business operations are in Asheville, North Carolina, but its reporters worked remotely long before Covid-19. In 1994, Mr. Belz handed over the editorial reins to Mr. Olasky, a slim, Yale-educated convert to Christianity who quickly became a mainstay of Christian journalism. He trains journalists at the World Journalism Institute, where he is dean, and teaches them the Worlds motto: solid journalism, based on facts and biblical truth. For a time he was also a prominent voice in Republican politics: occasional adviser to George W. Bush as governor of Texas, Mr. Olasky helped popularize the term compassionate conservatism, a mainstay of the Mr. Bush’s presidential campaign in 2000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/14/business/world-magazine-marvin-olasky-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos