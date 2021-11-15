Biden appeals to infrastructure czar to oversee billions in funding





The package, recently adopted by Congress after months of wrangling, aims to create millions of well-paying jobs, modernize crumbling roads, bridges, waterways and ports, and strengthen supply chains.

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer / AFP

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden on Sunday appointed prominent former mayor Mitch Landrieu to coordinate the implementation of the country’s new infrastructure law and oversee the disbursement of its $ 1.2 trillion in funds. In his role as senior adviser, the former mayor of New Orleans “will oversee the largest and most comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations,” the White House said in a statement. The package, recently adopted by Congress after months of wrangling, aims to create millions of well-paying jobs, modernize crumbling roads, bridges, waterways and ports, and strengthen supply chains. Biden is expected to sign the landmark bipartisan infrastructure deal on Monday. Landrieu, 61, is no stranger to crisis management. He took over as mayor of New Orleans in 2010 in the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Katrina, when the takeover of the famed Gulf Coast city stalled. He was also Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana. Biden stressed to Americans that it will only be a matter of weeks or months before the public begins to see the real effects of the bill, which also seeks to expand broadband access in the United States and the number of charging stations for electric cars, as well as a multitude of other projects. The president is counting on the program to make an impact – at least politically – before Americans vote in the midterm elections next November.

