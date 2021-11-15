Landmark Chinese resolution whitewashes Mao’s legacy, puts Xi Jinping center stage

Text size:

This weeksChinascopeexamines the historic new resolution adopted at the 6th Plenum, the specter of tensions between India and China, and how the United States is struggling to get a glimpse of Xi Jinping’s inner circle.

China during the week

Chinese President Xi Jinping passed quicklyhistorical resolutionon November 10 at the 6th plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Parties.

Xi’s thoughts and personality are now in the pantheon of the CCP’s history.

Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of Chinese culture and the Chinese spirit. Xi advanced the sinization of Marxism, noted the press release issued after the meeting.

Maos’ legacy during the Cultural Revolution is whitewashed in the statement released by Chinese state media on the last day of the four-day plenum in Beijing. The resolution elevated Xi to the status that only Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping had previously enjoyed.

The party established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the central position of the whole party, and established Xi Jinping’s leading position in the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is of decisive importance in advancing the historic process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,notedthe official press release.

Besides Xi’s place in the party’s history, the statement also highlighted the role of security in China’s future development.

We must balance development and security imperatives, accelerate the modernization of national defense and armed forces, and take well-coordinated action to make our people prosperous, our nation strong and our country beautiful, the statement said.

China continues to modernize its national defense with the United States as the main target. United States Naval Institute (USNI)revealedthat China had built fictitious US Navy airplane-shaped targets in the Xinjiang Desert.

The fictitious targets are near the former firing zone where China tested its DF-21D anti-carrier ballistic missile. The finding suggests that China continues to improve its ability to target U.S. military ships in its immediate vicinity.

In another development, US lawmakersvisitedTaiwan on November 9. The DelegationincludedSenators John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville, Mike Crapo, Mike Lee, Representative Jake Ellzey and another representative whose name has not been released. The purpose of their visit has been kept secret. Lawmakers were seen visiting the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company headquarters in Taipei.

The United States stronglyrestsin Taiwan for its strategic semiconductor sourcing. The visit may have been related to TSMC continuing to operate as supply chains around the world face serious challenges.

Rather, the glitz around Singles Day, an annual event in which the Chinese splurge on luxury items by purchasing unique commerce platforms, was ratherweakin China this year.

Although e-commerce platformswould haveMade a business worth $ 139 billion on Singles Day, the companies sought to strike a balance with the Common Prosperity Campaign this year. E-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com have spoken of social responsibility to align with Xis’ campaign for common prosperity. The T-Mall market encouraged people to contribute to an eco-friendly lifestyle ahead of Singles Day.

Even Alibaba has refrained from hosting big events to kick off Singles Day. In the past,celebritiessuch as Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were part of the Singles Day events.

China in the world news

If you thought the United States had extensive knowledge of Chinese politics, you might want to think about it again. Senior officials in the JoeBiden administration haveRecountBloombergthe United States is struggling to access Xi Jinping’s inner circle, which presents a challenge in understanding the direction of Chinese policy. The United States suffered a major setback in 2017 when its network of sources in China was either executed or jailed.

Despite the current tensions, the two countries are finding ways to manage the risk of conflict.

President Biden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit on Monday evening,according toToPolitics. The two leaders should alsoto discusseasing visa restrictions, bilateral nuclear weapons and trade friction between their economies.

In addition to the planned talks,CNBCreportedthat Xi can invite Bidento to attend the Winter Olympics. I am not commenting on speculative media reports, said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry.notedin response to a question about the veracity of the report.

Despite the overtures, tensions between the United States and China are not going to go away anytime soon.

Meanwhile, in India, the Foreign Ministry said China’s illegal occupation of Indian territory was not acceptable. India has neither accepted such an illegal occupation of our territory nor the unwarranted Chinese claims, said MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

Tensions over the border standoff continue to simmer behind the scenes. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recentlydemand the army to prepare to retaliate on short notice. The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Bipin Rawat alsoaddedthat China has become India’s biggest security threat and that the border issue is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.

What you need to read this week

Has China created new facts on the ground along the LAC with India? Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan

An unusual theory for common prosperity Damien ma

India in China

A Chinese vloggervideoon cheap and life-saving drugs received in India was viewed 153,000 times this week. The vlogger spoke about the strengths of the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

Experts this week

I hope that our country’s internet governance policy will become more open while ensuring national political security, so that ordinary people can increasingly communicate with the outside world which they know only through images, videos, music, texts, etc. fun and trouble in your own life, about Chinese cuisine and hobbies, about the city and countryside in which you live. There are many common subjects for people,wroteZhang Weiwei, professor of international relations at Fudan University.

