Jokowi is agitated, will the PPKM be tightened again?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Java-Bali Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) implementation period, which began on November 2, ends today, Monday (11/15/2021).
Meanwhile, the PPKM Outside Java – Bali ends one week later, on November 22, 2021. So far, it is not clear whether the PPKM Java Bali will be extended or not.
The government will again carry out an assessment of the implementation of the PPKM. The meeting will be chaired by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) this afternoon at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Over the past two weeks, a number of Regencies across Java and Bali have indeed fallen to Level 1, particularly in a number of built-up areas such as DKI Jakarta, Tangerang, Bekasi.
The government has also made various policy relaxations such as face-to-face school activities, office work activities, arrangements for visitors to the mall, public transportation.
However, that does not mean that the situation has really improved. Based on Ministry of Health records over the past two weeks, the evolution of Covid-19 cases tends to fluctuate.
During the period from November 2 to 14, 2021, DKI Jakarta became the province with the highest number of cases infected with Covid-19 compared to other provinces with 1,166 cases.
Next come West Java with 999 cases, Central Java with 654 cases, East Java with 618 cases, the special region of Yogyakarta with 463 cases, Banten with 219 cases and Bali with 167 cases.
The increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks has indeed made President Jokowi fear a sudden explosion of cases.
At the end of last month, for example, Jokowi’s concerns came to light after learning that the level of public compliance had declined, based on data from the Covid-19 task force.
According to the data of the working group, there are a number of districts, towns and sub-districts with rates of mask wearing still below 6%.
Jokowi also received a record that there were around 105 regencies and towns in 30 provinces spread across various parts of Indonesia where positive cases have increased.
A number of regions have seen a slight increase in cases in recent weeks. For example in the north of the Moluccas. Then in West Papua, West Sulawesi and two North Sulawesi, Gorontalo, West Kalimantan and Southeast Sulawesi.
“Although, again, even though it’s small, you still have to be careful about it. There are 105 regencies and towns,” Jokowi said late last month.
He also asked the heads of regions to increase vigilance, strengthen health protocols, do early detection with massive tracing and testing.
“Therefore, I ask the governor, Pangdam, Kapolda to remind the regent, the mayor, Kapolres as well as Dandim, Danrem to continue to increase vigilance, to strengthen tracing and testing, and also to test contacts very close with whom, ”he said.
Jokowi reminded all parties to maximize the use of the PeduliLindung app platform, especially in shopping malls, tourist attractions and markets.
Because there are still places in the area that do not require the use of QR Code Care to Protect, but can still work.
The Head of State recalled that even if the management situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia is improving, it must still be treated with caution.
