The Cop26 pact is a game-changer but the result is tinged with Johnson disappointment

The Prime Minister said that Cop26 “heralded the death knell for coal power”, but his joy at the progress made at the Glasgow summit is “tinged with disappointment”.

Boris Johnson hailed the summit’s “truly historic” outcome, calling the deal “a game changer”, but acknowledged that not all countries were ready to achieve the level of ambition many had expected.

He insisted that the goal of preventing global temperatures from rising above 1.5 ° C is “still alive”.

Mr Johnson said most countries in Western Europe and North America had been persuaded to withdraw financial support for all overseas fossil fuel projects by the same time next year.

“And when you add it all up, there is no doubt that Glasgow is the death knell for coal power,” he said at a press conference in Downing Street on Sunday night.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and it’s just one of many to emerge from the Cop26.

“90% of the global economy is now following our lead here in the UK by committing to a net zero goal, ending its contribution to climate change.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma held a press conference in Downing Street (Daniel Leal / PA)

“I know it’s tempting to be cynical and think of these types of highs as gossip. But we came to Cop with a call for real action on coal, cars, money, and trees, and real action is exactly what we got.

But he added: “Of course my joy at this progress is tinged with disappointment.

“Those for whom climate change is already a matter of life and death, who can only sit idly by as their islands submerge, their farmlands turned desert, their homes battered by storms, they demanded a high level of ambition of this summit.

“While many of us were ready to go, not everyone was. Unfortunately, this is the nature of diplomacy.

“We can pressure, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do.

“It’s ultimately their decision to make and they have to stick to it.

“But for all of this, we can be extremely proud of what has been achieved by Alok Sharma and his team.”

Mr Johnson said the world is “undeniably headed in the right direction,” adding: “Even the most pessimistic commentator will tell you that 1.5 degrees, that target of limiting temperature growth to 1.5 degrees, is still there. living.

“Now the work continues to make this ambition a reality. “

Mr Johnson said there was still a long way to go and “very little time to complete it”.

But he added: “The Cop26 has shown that we can do it. We can end our dependence on coal and fossil fuels.

Alok Sharma was chairman of the Cop26 climate summit (Jane Barlow / PA)

“We can curb uncontrollable climate change and preserve our unique planet for generations to come. “

The final deal came under criticism, with shadow business and energy secretary Ed Miliband warning that “keeping 1.5 degrees alive is frankly in intensive care”, with a “chasm” in between. which was agreed in Glasgow and what still needs to be done to reduce emissions.

However, UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa said the goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 ° C was “definitely alive” after the summit.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma was on the verge of tears on several occasions during a final hour-long plenary, including apologizing to delegates for how a change in wording of the fossil fuel pact was brought in at the eleventh hour.

Following a push led by China and backed by India, it was decided to change the language from accelerating the relentless “phase-out” of coal to “phase-out”, a move that sparked angry reactions from European and vulnerable countries.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson said the watered-down language of the Glasgow Pact coal promises “doesn’t make much of a difference”.

He said: “It is a huge thing to get a commitment from 190 countries to reduce or phase out coal.

Campaigners have claimed the Cop26 pact does not go far enough to protect the planet (Jane Barlow / PA)

“Whether the language is phased out or phased out doesn’t seem to make much of a difference to me as a speaker of English. The direction of travel is about the same.

Mr Johnson said he accepted “fully and humbly” that Cop26 did not provide the “complete solution” to climate change, but obtained “about as much as we could have hoped” .

He said a “tipping point” had been reached in people’s attitudes, saying the leaders had been “galvanized and propelled by their electorates”.

The conference also secured agreement on finalizing key elements of the “Paris Regulation”, on areas such as the establishment of carbon markets and transparency on measures taken by countries, which are in progress. suspense since this climate treaty was concluded in 2015.

The final decisions come after about fifteen negotiations in Glasgow that began with the participation of 120 world leaders at the summit.

A series of agreements reached by countries and companies on reducing methane emissions, tackling deforestation, switching to electric cars, stimulating investment in clean technology and phasing out energy at the coal were announced alongside formal negotiations, as part of efforts to promote a ‘real’ climate for action.