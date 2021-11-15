Freefalling value: Pakistani rupee, Turkish lira and Iranian rial all face depreciation against the US dollar, World News





The Pakistani rupee has been falling against the US dollar in the interbank currency market for months.

This downward trend is a source of concern for Imran Khan’s government as it indicates that the country faces a deeper economic problem, according to local media.

The Pakistani rupee on Friday closed at 175.73 to the US dollar. Since May 14 and July 1, the rupee has lost 13.34% and 10.35% respectively.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves also fell to $ 17.3 billion from $ 19.2 billion in early October. Even the delayed resumption of the IMF’s lending program is not helping the South Asian nation.

Moreover, so far this year the Turkish Lira has fallen by more than a quarter, making it the worst performance in emerging markets this year. It has lost two-thirds of its value in five years, eating away at Turkish income as well as double-digit inflation. On Friday, November 12, the Turkish lira hit an all-time low of 9.975 against the US dollar.

Over the past week, the Iranian rial also lost 2.8%, bringing its 6-month loss to 31.5%. After the administration of former President Donald Trump left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian economy suffered.

The Pakistani rupee has fallen against the US dollar despite restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan on imports and purchases of greenbacks on the open market.

According to Dawn, since no help from anywhere has been provided, the downward trajectory of the rupee is unlikely to reverse in the near future. An agreement with the IMF is crucial to raise dollars in international bond markets.

The government will continue to depend on remittances to cover its current account deficit and slow the drain on reserves built up from past borrowing until new (borrowed) dollars arrive from somewhere.

Under normal circumstances, the depreciation of the currency is not to be feared. Due to high inflation and other economic factors, currencies are constantly adjusting their prices downward.

This helps a country’s exports to remain competitive in international markets, increases domestic production, and spurs economic growth.

However, a sharp drop in the value of a currency, like the Pakistani rupee in recent times, reveals much deeper economic problems: low productivity, limited export options, high dependence on imports, rapid inflation. galloping prices, etc.

Exchange rates are a country’s first line of defense against external shocks, and their lifespan under relentless pressure is uncertain.

