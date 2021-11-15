Analysis: Donald Trump is in attack mode as Joe Biden celebrates a victory he missed





One often gets the impression that the 45th President never left the scene, given the corrosive and complicated impact his poisoned legacy has on Washington. The traumatic consequences of his tenure will take a new turn on Monday when his political guru Steve Bannon is expected to surrender after a federal grand jury indicted him last week for ignoring a subpoena from the House inquiry into the Trump’s coup attempt. In the latest shocking flashback to the terrible day of January 6, Trump defended the rioters who chanted “Hang Mike Pence” after his vice president refused to launch the election, in the audio of an interview conducted for a new book by Jonathan Karl published by ABC News.

Trump, as he relentlessly consolidates his plans for a likely 2024 presidential bid, is stepping up efforts to increase his dominance over the Republican Party, promising to oust lawmakers who have backed the bipartisan bipartisan infrastructure package. $ 1,000 billion from Biden. The current president will hold a signing ceremony for the high-powered measure at the White House on Monday, which will include at least two Republican senators who will run in defiance of Trump. Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a relentless target of the ex-president, who also voted for the bill, will not take part in Biden’s victory lap, however. The event will serve as a reminder that Trump’s own inane attempts to push through such infrastructure reform have turned into ridicule.

If ever a president needed a win, it was Biden, who has endured a rough summer. As he signs the measure he hopes to give momentum to his presidency, the president will entrust Mitch Landrieu, the former Democratic mayor of New Orleans, with the implementation of the vast new law. But a rare bipartisan spending program needed to fix America’s roads, railways, bridges and airports is unlikely to be a magic bullet for a troubled presidency. Biden, whose approval rating dropped to 41% in a new Washington Post / ABC news poll on Sunday faces accusations he is not focusing enough on the issues that concern Americans most. A CNN / SSRS poll released last week found that 58% of Americans believed Biden had not paid attention to the country’s most important issues. More than a third of those polled thought the economy was the most pressing issue. An alarming spike in inflation and high gasoline prices are creating the kind of perfect economic storm everyone is feeling in the country and shaping political discontent. While the elements of the infrastructure plan and the yet-to-pass social spending plan are popular, could create jobs and ease the burden on American workers, they will take many months and years to materialize. The high cost of living, driven primarily by the pandemic and related supply chain issues, now offers Republicans a massive opening as the midterm elections loom in a year. With Thanksgiving turkey and travel costs rising due to supply chain safeguards and high energy prices, legislative victories won’t do much in the near term to ease Biden’s plight. The White House may also have another political bushfire to put out this week following a CNN story that revealed mutual frustration between the West Wing and Vice President Kamala Harris over her performance until now in administration.

Trump derails democracy as Biden tries to save it

In many ways, Trump and Biden continue the battle the ex-president lost in the 2020 election. The obstruction by Trump and his allies on the January 6 committee represents an extension of the assault on democracy that is born when he couldn’t accept the truth of his defeat a year ago.

Trump and his volcanic ego are now trying to turn the 2022 midterm election – and potentially the 2024 election – into a referendum on his lies that the last presidential election was stolen, a story that millions of voters in the GOP already accept. It also helps explain why he and his allies are working so hard to cover up the truth of an attempt to derail democracy.

While Trump’s challenge to the rule of law is embedded in his political agenda, Biden’s infrastructure bill is also deeply embedded in the DNA of his presidency. He hears the bipartisan bill proves that Americans can achieve great things when united and not torn apart by demagogues like Trump. His use of government to create jobs and improve the lives of American workers also serves another purpose. The infrastructure bill and spending bill, which still face an uncertain fate amid party clashes on Capitol Hill, are meant to show that democracy works and to drain the pool of populist resentment so often ignited by Trump.

The news that the architect of this populist movement had been indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday was an important development in the clash between Trump and the House select committee investigating the insurgency he instigated on January 6.

Bannon, a former White House official and enthusiastic podcaster, is said to have played an important role behind the scenes in a “war room” dedicated to Trump’s attempt to steal the election by disrupting the peaceful transfer of power to Biden. His claim that his conversations with Trump are protected by executive privilege appears to have little legal value since he was not even a public servant at the time of the insurgency. And the committee wants to discuss its conversations with other Trump supporters that don’t involve the former president.

If convicted, Bannon, 67, could face a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 1,000 for each of the two charges against him. The Justice Department’s decision to go ahead with the case follows an official citation in contempt of Congress approved by the House. The indictment made an important statement now and in the future about the ability of Congress to enforce subpoenas in vital investigations. But it’s likely to be worn as a badge of honor by Bannon and fuel claims that, once again, a deep state political establishment is trying to persecute Trump – a narrative that is central to the appeal of the ex-president among many grassroots supporters.

Bannon’s indictment may be a sign that the House select committee, in a race against time in case the GOP reclaims the chamber next year and shuts it down, is ready to take a hard line against witnesses who refuse to testify. This includes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who did not show up on Friday.

“When the witnesses finally decide, like Meadows did, that they’re not even going to bother to introduce themselves, that they’re so disrespectful of the law, then that pretty much forces our hand and we’ll move quickly.” , Democratic Committee Representative Adam Schiff of California told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show.

The “cold and hard truth”

One of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the insurgency, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, issued an extraordinary warning on Sunday about Trump’s grip on his party and his influence.

“The harsh truth is that Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6. The former president lied to us. He lied to all of us and in so doing he cost (Republicans) the House, the Senate and the White House, ”Gonzalez told Jake Tapper on CNN’s“ State of the Union ”.

“I see, basically, a person who shouldn’t be able to return to office because of what he did around January 6. But I also see someone who is a huge political loser. And I don’t know why someone who wants to win the upcoming election would follow that. I just don’t understand it ethically. I certainly don’t understand it politically. Neither makes sense. “

Trump has previously targeted members like Gonzalez for their impeachment votes, backing a main challenger to the Ohio congressman, who has since said he will not stand for re-election. But now the ex-president is targeting the 13 Republicans in the House and 19 in the Senate who voted for the infrastructure bill, furious that they gave the current president a victory on an issue that Trump no ‘has so clearly not progressed.

“Saving America starts with saving the GOP from the RINOs, the sell-outs and the known losers!” Trump wrote in one of the weekend’s many rabid and lie-filled statements. He called on pro-Trump forces to mount primary campaigns against lawmakers who backed the infrastructure bill as the ex-president tries to transform his party into his own undemocratic image.

Trump’s power in the party and the impact of his maneuvers against Republicans who cross him were once again embodied on Sunday by the failure of a powerful Republican senator to repudiate his insurgent rhetoric. Wyoming Senator John Barrasso was repeatedly asked on ABC News “This Week” about Trump’s failure to stand by his then-vice president, who refused to give in to his pressure to steal Biden’s election while meeting constitutional requirements to certify the election result in January.

“President Trump brings a lot of energy to the party. He is a lasting force,” Barrasso said. “I don’t agree with President Trump on everything,” he added. “I agree with him on the policies that have brought about the best economy of my life and I will continue to support those policies.”

As extreme as Trump gets, the essential Republican stance – appeasing him to gain power – remains the same.

