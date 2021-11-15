Prime Minister Modi apologizes for the death of Babasaheb Purandare









ANI |

Update: November 15, 2021 9:15 AM IS

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the passing of famous historian, author and winner of the Padma Vibhushan Balwant Moreshwar Purandare Prize, known as Babasaheb Purandare.

Purandare, 99, died at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, around 5 a.m. today.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said Babasaheb Purandare has left a major void in the world of history and culture.

“I am pained beyond words. The passing of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that future generations will connect more with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj . His other works will also be remembered, “he said.

Prime Minister Modi further stated that Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history and had interacted with him very closely over the years.

“Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was witty, wise and had a rich knowledge of Indian history. I had the honor to interact very closely with him over the years. A few months ago, I had addressed its centenary program, “wrote the Prime Minister.

“Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on thanks to his tremendous works. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and his countless admirers. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In particular, the Prime Minister had in August, attended a function to mark Baba Saheb Purandare entering the 100th year of his life.

Prime Minister Modi had said that Purandare’s work reflected his unwavering dedication to Shivaji. “In his works, Shivaji Maharaj comes to life in our hearts. We will always be indebted to him for his remarkable contribution in bringing the life and history of Shivaji Maharaj to people,” the prime minister said.

He also recalled the contributions of Babasaheb Purandare of Goa Mukti Sangram to the struggle for freedom of Dadar Nagar Haveli.

The Prime Minister had said that the life of Babasaheb Purandare exemplifies the exalted notion of an active and mentally alert life as expressed by the sages of India.

He also noted the coincidence of his birth century falling in the 75th year of India’s independence.

Babasaheb Purandare received Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honor in 2019. The government of Maharashtra awarded him the Maharashtra Bhushan Prize in 2015 and the government of Madhya Pradesh awarded him the Kalidas Prize.

Purandare was a famous author and historian and was known for his work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He has written several books on Shivaji, his administration and the forts of the king’s time. As a theater lover, Purandare had directed the theatrical extravagance titled ‘Jaanta Raja’, based on the life of Shivaji.

Born July 29, 1922, Purandare is survived by two sons and a daughter. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/i-am-pained-beyond-words-pm-modi-condoles-babasaheb-purandares-death20211115090623 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos