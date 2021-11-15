Mar-a-Lago intruder deported to China 2 years later





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) A Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago’s club and lying to Secret Service agents was kicked out over the weekend, the federal authorities, more than two years after serving his sentence.

Yujing Zhang was handed over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving his eight-month sentence. But she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times longer than her jail term, mostly due to deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami immigration officials said. Herald.

At the time of her sentencing, Zhang, then 33, traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet the president and his family and make friends. When an incredulous judge questioned her about whether she thought she could really meet the Assets, Zhang burst out laughing and said that she hoped to meet other people as well.

Zhang then told US District Judge Roy Altman that the president told reporters that he invited Zhang to Mar-a-Lago. But Altman said it was another lie.

Zhang’s motives are unclear, but the judge said it was clearly more than getting a photoshoot.

After serving her sentence and while still being held by US immigration officials, Zhang desperately wanted to speed up her return to China. The newspaper reported that she filed a petition in December 2020 to speed up the process, but was unsuccessful.

Zhang wrote in English that she had been detained at the Glades County Detention Center, had no money to call her family in China, and needed a lawyer to secure her release. and return home, according to court documents.

