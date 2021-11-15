India hesitates to finalize Afghan aid route despite assurances from Pakistan





Afghan flag flies atop a hill in Kabul | File photo: Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg

New Delhi: India has yet to put in place a comprehensive plan to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan despite assurances from Pakistan that the consignments can be transported by land via the western neighbor, officials said. sources at ThePrint.

New Delhi is weighing its options on whether or not to send aid, which mostly contains food and essential items, to Afghanistan in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP), sources said. India also wants to send drugs.

While Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said India can use the Wagah border land route, New Delhi is wary of where the shipment will end, how the distribution will be carried out in Afghanistan and if it will reach all corners of the war. devastated country, according to sources.

After meeting with the Taliban delegation led by Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and the Troika Plus group last week, the Pakistani prime minister’s office said in a statement: The prime minister said in the In the current context, Pakistan would consider favorably the request of the Afghan brothers for the transport of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and according to modalities to be defined.

The Prime Minister indicated that in the current context, Pakistan would consider favorably the request of the Afghan brothers for the transport of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and according to modalities to be defined.

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 12, 2021

The Troika Plus group was made up of special representatives from Afghanistan, China (Yue Xiaoyong), Russia (Zamir Kabulov) and the United States (Thomas West).

The terms of how the shipments will be sent, whether they will be sent by Indian trucks, and which sections of the Afghan population will receive the items, have not yet been finalized, sources said.

They added that New Delhi has already found it difficult to send aid through Iran’s Chabahar port. Sending it through Pakistan will be the easiest way, but it is feared that this will prove to be counterproductive.

UNWFP Afghanistan program manager Cecilia Garzon said talks about sending aid were underway with India. In an interview with PTI, she said India and other countries should do everything to help families in distress in this war-torn country.

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi told BBC Urdu in an interview that Kabul does not envisage any confrontation with any country, including India.

NSA talks focused on aid disbursement

The distribution of aid to Afghanistan was also raised as one of the main concerns of Central Asian countries during the Regional Dialogue on Security in Afghanistan, which was held in New Delhi last week and chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, sources said.

According to a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting, humanitarian aid sent by all countries, especially neighboring and regional countries, must be provided unhindered, direct and secure to Afghanistan.

During the NSA talks that Russia, Iran and the five Central Asian countries of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan attended, all nations focused on the quantum mechanism and aid delivery with security and stability in mind within the war-torn country, a source said.

Consultations with the United States Special Representative on Afghanistan

The issue of humanitarian aid will be one of the main items on the agenda for the upcoming visit of Thomas West, State Department special representative and deputy assistant secretary for Afghanistan, sources said.

West, who succeeded Zalmay Khalilzad as US special envoy to Afghanistan, will make his first visit to India in that role later this week.

He previously served as Special Assistant for South and Central Asia to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, focusing on the development of the strategic partnership between the United States and India from 2008 to 2010.

We are all focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation and on responding to urgent needs, including to support the scale-up of the United Nations. The international community must speak with one voice and act for a common goal, West said in Islamabad last week as he attended the Troika Plus meeting.

(Edited by Amit Upadhyaya)

