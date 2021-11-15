Politics
Indonesia calls for collaboration on MSMEs and climate change in Asia-Pacific
Jakarta. Indonesia calls on the Asia-Pacific region to strengthen partnerships to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (or MSMEs) and tackle the climate crisis in a sustainable manner.
President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo announced the need for such collaboration at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) summit last Thursday.
“In a forum on inclusiveness and sustainability, the president called on Asia-Pacific countries to strengthen their partnership on two important issues,” Communication and IT Minister Johnny G. Plate, in a written statement.
“The first is to stimulate economic recovery through inclusive empowerment of MSMEs. Second, to manage the impact of climate change in a sustainable way, ”he said.
Johnny added that the MSME rebound has proven to be a boon for the Indonesian economy and empowering communities. Multi-stakeholder collaboration is also necessary when tackling climate change to ensure that its management goes hand in hand with socio-economic development.
Inclusive empowerment of MSMEs
Empowering MSMEs is crucial for an inclusive economic recovery.
The MSME sector not only serves as a safety net for low income communities, but also absorbs the workforce considerably.
In 2019, MSMEs accounted for around 52% of the Asia-Pacific region’s GDP and absorbed around 50% of the workforce.
MSMEs also play a central role in providing inclusive employment opportunities and empowering women in Indonesia. The government reported that women made up 64 percent of the country’s MSME sector.
“We also know how MSMEs are the backbone of the Indonesian economy. This is why the government is really supporting it, whether it is in the form of programs, policies, funding or assistance to help MSMEs recover from the pandemic, ”said Johnny.
During the forum, President Jokowi said that financial inclusion is also a priority.
Indonesia has provided soft loans and assistance of more than $ 4 billion to 17.8 million MSMEs and individual small businesses affected by the pandemic in 2021.
The government is stepping up efforts to digitally transform MSMEs amid the pandemic. About 8.4 million MSMEs in Indonesia are now part of the digital ecosystem. Of which 54 percent are women-owned businesses.
The digitization of MSMEs in the Asia-Pacific region will certainly accelerate, if combined with the development of digital infrastructure, the expansion of inclusive digital connectivity and an increase in the digital culture of the sector.
Sustainable management of climate change
Johnny said: “The president stressed how the management of climate change must go hand in hand with the socio-economic development of the community, in the hope of achieving the goals of sustainable development.”
The conservation of forests and the sea, as well as the transformation of renewable energies, must improve the well-being of lower-class communities. The transition to a low-carbon economy must also be done in a fair and collaborative manner, according to Johnny.
Funding and transfer of environmentally friendly technologies are also essential to support climate actions in developing countries.
Investing in sustainable and green industries is one of Indonesia’s top priorities. Indonesia’s priority projects include the development of a green industrial park, a supply chain of batteries and electric vehicles, as well as carbon trading.
According to Johnny, the president encouraged investors and companies to strengthen their ties and harness the great potential of Indonesia.
“Indonesia has abundant potential in natural resources and labor. With strategic and judicious use, it will bring optimal benefit to our nation and the people of the world by prioritizing the environment and sustainability, ”he said.
