Reopen Kartarpur Corridor, Punjab BJP leaders urge PM Modi: The Tribune India





New Delhi, November 14 A high-level delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab, J&K and New Delhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Sunday morning and demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor for Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday on November 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met a delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab, Delhi and J&K in New Delhi. PTI The corridor was closed in March 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 and requests to reopen have gained momentum in recent times with the ruling Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab petitioning the government. The 11-member delegation included senior BJP leaders Ashwani Sharma, Saudan Singh, Tarun Chugh, RP Singh, Dushyant Gautam and Tajinder Bagga. In a representation at Prime Minister, leaders cited plunge in Covid cases in addition to delivery of more than 110 crore of vaccine to demand reopening of corridor “in accordance with the sentiments of Sikh worshipers who want to travel to Pakistan to pay homage to Guru Nanak “. “Gurdwara Darbar Sahib came under Pakistan at the time of partition due to the insensitivity of Congress even though it is located only 3 km from the border. Subsequent governments did nothing to reopen the corridor. Prime Minister Modi finally reopened the corridor, honoring the feelings of Sikhs around the world, ”the delegation said in a memorandum to the Prime Minister. Leaders also said that with the gradual reopening of economic and other activities, hopes of reopening the corridor have been rekindled. “We hope you will reopen the hallway for Sikh worshipers to celebrate Parkash Purb on November 19,” the delegation said. Delegates commended the BJP government at the Center for addressing the interests of Sikhs. He commended the leaders for forming a SIT to bring to justice those responsible for the 1984 massacre of Sikhs and the recent protection of Sikhs in Afghanistan. – TNS

