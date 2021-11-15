The Canvas by Instructure portal (canvas.instructure.com) published an article titled “How Fast Can Advertising Theses Change a Man’s Mind?” Michael Rubin’s adaptable stance will surely surprise you.

Note that Michael Rubin is known for his anti-Azerbaijani stance.

News.Az presents the article.

Think of a man who changed his mind in the fastest way in the last decade of American history. This is Michael Rubin, a senior from the American Business Institute. Rubin used to exaggerate everything in government work special strategies. Just take a look at the work of Rubin, who has built his work on propaganda and is known for it.

Rubin, who shares harsh views on the Middle East, recently targeted Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He didn’t wait to use bad language towards her. In 2007, Rubin accused Shrub’s leadership of disappointing Turkey throughout Erdogan’s tenure as prime minister. During this speech, he called the Kurdistan Workers’ Party a terrorist organization. And unexpectedly Bingooo. This year, on March 17, Rubin in his tweet called out the leader of the celebration, Abdullah Ocalan, Kurdish Nelson Mandela.

It is the lack of position, self-sacrifice, publicity and also, most importantly, the lack of professionalism. Mr. Rubin expressed an overestimated and modified comparable framework during the US-led intrusion into Iraq. He was even criticized by Gregory Djerejian, a popular person of Armenian descent living in the United States.

Gregory Djerejian sums up Rubin’s time working for the leadership of Shrub, which further included a brief offer as policy advisor to the Coalition Provisional Authority, as follows: “Rubin became a member of a related team to Doug Feith in government which was, for the most part, [Ahmed] Chalabi-cheerleaders, as well as eagerly ingested the kool-aid that the “liberation” would certainly be swift and prompted by the Iraqis and that the US government would have the ability to transfer governance quickly and without too much trouble to Chalabi and Co. Placing it clearly then, and I would like not to hurt anyone’s feelings here, Rubin had considerable responsibility for the tactical and operational choices made after the invasion. Basically, he might just be called to the task for this major US policy failure and for all the tragic mess that our government and our nation now face with so much blood and treasure shed. (Https://militarist-monitor.org/profile/michael- insist on /).

Soon, Michael Rubin severely criticized Armenia at one of its meetings. He said the worst circumstance in the Caucasus is in Armenia. The circumstances are so bad that almost all the young people are leaving the country, 35% of the population has left Armenia.

And also bingooo again. In 2016, Rubin, using basic theses, began to target Azerbaijan and Turkey harshly, with which Armenia is in conflict in the region. Who assures that he will no longer target Armenia?

In 2019, after meeting with the Somaliland administration, Rubin suddenly ended up really thinking about the region. It is very curious that he started to write many articles about Somalis as well as Somaliland.

(Michael Rubin, a participant of the American Venture Institute and a formidable intermediary for the recognition of Somaliland with the Head of State of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi – Photo Somaliland Michel rubin Standard).

Who should trust him now? Somalis, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan or Kurds? It is obvious that Rubin pilots and generates income according to the establishments in certain regions and also of its actors. It is clear that propaganda is a factor of economic inspiration. Rubin chose an effective framework for his pocket, but a very unsuccessful placement for a political analyst. With this lack of a political face, he can become a creature at best. As well as no more.

News.Az