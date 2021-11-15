Politics
Many people with disabilities are entangled in Pinjol, residents sue Jokowi
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo was sued by 19 residents in Jakarta Central District Court over the rise of loan companies in line.
One of the complainants is Murhayati, who is president of the Indonesian Association of Women with Disabilities (HWDI).
He was led to sue Jokowi and a number of state officials because he found that many people with disabilities had to be entangled with online loans.
Read also : Sues Jokowi on Pinjol, LBH Jakarta names 11 issues that have not been regulated by the government
“Many of our group are people with intellectual disabilities who even want to kill themselves because they are trapped pinjol“Murhayati said when contacted by Kompas.com on Monday (11/15/2021).
Muharyati said that so far it is difficult for people with disabilities to get loans from banks as most of them work in the informal sector.
Therefore, after the online loan application was released, many of his colleagues took advantage of the convenience of the application.
Read also : Residents Sue Jokowi on Pinjol, Secretary of State Secretary of State: We learn the basis of the trial
With the conditions of a photo of you and an ID, you can get a loan of money.
“Most of them are borrowing for business capital. There are also those who were just laid off during this pandemic and ultimately borrowed to open business capital,” he said.
However, unexpectedly, the convenience offered by the online loan company turned out to be disastrous. The interest charged was so high that the bill swelled.
People with disabilities who borrow money on loan application are no longer able to pay their debts.
Sources
2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2021/11/15/14272011/banyak-penyandang-disabilitas-terjerat-pinjol-warga-gugat-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
