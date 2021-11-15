GOP Representative: Trump is ‘a political loser’, ‘led us into a ditch’ on January 6





Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said the former president is a “huge political loser” who “lied to us” and “led us into a ditch” on January 6th.

Appearing on State of the Union, Gonzalez told host Jake Tapper on Sunday, “The hard truth is that Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6. The former president lied to us. He lied to all of us and in doing so he cost [Republicans] the House, the Senate and the White House.

"I felt I had no choice in this matter. I had to do what I thought was right to protect the country," GOP Representative Anthony Gonzalez said of his decision to impeach the former president. Trump after the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

– State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 14, 2021

He continued, “I see, basically, a person who shouldn’t be able to return to duty because of what he did around January 6th. But I also see someone who is a huge political loser. And I don’t know why anyone who wants to win the election in the future would follow this. I just, like, I don’t understand ethically. I certainly do not understand politically. Neither makes sense.

It shouldn’t be surprising, given the congressman’s frankness, that Trump isn’t his biggest fan. Trump appeared at a rally for Gonzalez’s main opponent, a former Trump aide named Max Miller, over the summer. Miller, whom Trump called a “really great guy,” allegedly assaulted former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, a charge he denied to Politico.

Gonzalez is not running for re-election next year, but has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure he is defeated – as long as he doesn’t force him to vote for a Democratic candidate .

“If he’s nominated again in 24, I’ll do everything I can personally to make sure he doesn’t win,” Gonzalez said. “Now I’m not voting for the Democrats, but whether it’s finding a viable third party or trying to defeat him in the primaries, whatever it is, that’s where I’ll be spending my time. January 6 was the line not to cross.

But, Gonzalez warned that Trump could try to “steal” a victory if he shows up and loses in 2024 because he tries to install loyalists in positions of power. Trump “tries to remove these people [who stood in his way] and set up people who are going to do exactly what he wants them to do, who believe in the big lie, who accept whatever he says, ”Gonzalez said. He added that Trump is “pushing towards one of two outcomes: either he legitimately wins, which he can do, or if he loses again, he will just try to steal it, but he will try to steal it with his. people in these posts.

