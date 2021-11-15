Politics
Climate deal spells the end of coal
The conference sounded the death knell for coal power, he said. Mr Johnson said it was impossible for Britain, which was serving as a broker for the talks in Glasgow, to force other countries to cut their emissions.
We can pressure, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do, he said.
He said the COP26 summit, which ended on Saturday evening (AEDT Sunday) in Glasgow, had reached a game-changing deal and rejected suggestions he had put the box on the road.
The deal means all 196 countries are expected to come back next year with new plans to cut emissions before 2030, to keep global warming well below two degrees.
Summit promises by world leaders to cut emissions by 2030 will put the world on track for about 2.4 degrees warming, analysts have warned.
The British government had made the Glasgow summit the goal of keeping the world on track to just 1.5 degrees warming, the preferred goal of the Paris agreement, which Mr Johnson insisted last night to have been reached.
COP26 was never going to be able to stop climate change, he said. It has never been on the cards.
He added: A fatal mistake would be to think that we have cracked this thing.
But he said the mention of coal and fossil fuels in the deal was a historic first and would prove to be the beginning of the end for coal.
Whether the language is gradually reduced or eliminated does not seem to me, as a speaker of English, to make much of a difference. The direction of travel is roughly the same, he said.
China and other big polluters pushed back key elements of the talks throughout the two-week negotiation.
Speaking at the end of the summit, Alok Sharma, the president of COP26, said the 1.5 degree limit was active, but his pulse was weak.
The measure of the success of the summits will come in what happens in the months to come, and whether the big polluters are persuaded to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.
It will also depend on whether developing and emerging economies receive enough public and private funding to support the switch to renewables and adapt to more extreme weather conditions.
China’s daily coal production hit a record 12.05 million tonnes last week, and the country is building coal-fired power plants faster than the rest of the world combined. China insists it is moving as fast as possible to cut emissions and has repeatedly called on developed countries to do more to provide climate finance.
China reiterated this weekend its position that developing countries should not have to act so quickly on emission reductions, in a statement from its environment ministry.
India has defended its continued dependence on coal, arguing that it finds itself in a different situation than developed countries, many of which depend on oil and gas, including Britain.
Mr Sharma insisted that China and India should explain themselves on the world stage when it comes to justifying their continued use of coal.
The outcome of the talks did enough for Mr Johnson to credibly claim he rose to the challenge of getting 196 parties to form a consensus on tackling climate change.
The London Telegraph
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/world/europe/boris-johnson-climate-deal-sounds-death-knell-for-coal-20211115-p598xf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]