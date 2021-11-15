Climate deal spells the end of coal

The conference sounded the death knell for coal power, he said. Mr Johnson said it was impossible for Britain, which was serving as a broker for the talks in Glasgow, to force other countries to cut their emissions.

We can pressure, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do, he said.

He said the COP26 summit, which ended on Saturday evening (AEDT Sunday) in Glasgow, had reached a game-changing deal and rejected suggestions he had put the box on the road.

The deal means all 196 countries are expected to come back next year with new plans to cut emissions before 2030, to keep global warming well below two degrees.

Summit promises by world leaders to cut emissions by 2030 will put the world on track for about 2.4 degrees warming, analysts have warned.

The British government had made the Glasgow summit the goal of keeping the world on track to just 1.5 degrees warming, the preferred goal of the Paris agreement, which Mr Johnson insisted last night to have been reached.

COP26 was never going to be able to stop climate change, he said. It has never been on the cards.

He added: A fatal mistake would be to think that we have cracked this thing.

A worker loads coal into a truck in Dhanbad, eastern India. India called for a crucial last-minute change to the final deal, calling for the phase-down, not the phase-out, of coal-fired electricity. PA

But he said the mention of coal and fossil fuels in the deal was a historic first and would prove to be the beginning of the end for coal.

Whether the language is gradually reduced or eliminated does not seem to me, as a speaker of English, to make much of a difference. The direction of travel is roughly the same, he said.

China and other big polluters pushed back key elements of the talks throughout the two-week negotiation.

Speaking at the end of the summit, Alok Sharma, the president of COP26, said the 1.5 degree limit was active, but his pulse was weak.

The measure of the success of the summits will come in what happens in the months to come, and whether the big polluters are persuaded to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

It will also depend on whether developing and emerging economies receive enough public and private funding to support the switch to renewables and adapt to more extreme weather conditions.

China’s daily coal production hit a record 12.05 million tonnes last week, and the country is building coal-fired power plants faster than the rest of the world combined. China insists it is moving as fast as possible to cut emissions and has repeatedly called on developed countries to do more to provide climate finance.

China reiterated this weekend its position that developing countries should not have to act so quickly on emission reductions, in a statement from its environment ministry.

India has defended its continued dependence on coal, arguing that it finds itself in a different situation than developed countries, many of which depend on oil and gas, including Britain.

Mr Sharma insisted that China and India should explain themselves on the world stage when it comes to justifying their continued use of coal.

The outcome of the talks did enough for Mr Johnson to credibly claim he rose to the challenge of getting 196 parties to form a consensus on tackling climate change.

The London Telegraph