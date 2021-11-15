With or without Erdoan | Ahval





Have we entered the post-Erdoan era? This is certainly a key question regarding Turkey and this column attempted to answer it last week. A second question is whether a political change in Ankara would really make a difference in Greek-Turkish relations. The answer, probably, is not at all. Greece had the opportunity to reach a reasonable and honorable settlement of its differences with Turkey while Erdoan was still in his early days in power. The Turkish leader was trying at the time to pull the teeth out of the deep state of the armed forces and the Foreign Ministry, which have continued to fuel tensions with Greece. At the same time, he was selling the idea of ​​joining the European Union to the Turkish public and the idea of ​​Europeanizing Turkey to Europeans. He had an interest in pursuing a spectacular improvement in bilateral relations with Greece. Future historians will be asked why Erdoan failed to exploit this window of opportunity. Those in the know say that former Greek Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis at one point made an informal but substantial opening to Erdoan, who was however snubbed by the Turkish leader. The two countries were also said to be on the verge of reaching an honorable settlement at some point during the exploratory talks. True to form, the political classes of the two countries never agreed, which meant that there was no way to achieve a meaningful result. Back then, however, there was one key difference. Turkish officials would call for the demilitarization of the Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea and claim gray areas, but they would not define the two problems as absolute conditions for a solution. For their part, Greek diplomats felt that Ankara was using these two issues as a bargaining chip that would not remain on the table until the end. Now that has changed. Turkey has elevated these two issues to the rank of constitutive elements of its foreign policy and its negotiations with Greece. No week goes by without a senior Turkish official making an announcement or comment on one or the other or both of these issues. In other words, they are now definitely on the negotiating table. Even if Erdoan steps down, that won’t change. The Deep State is back in the game as the Turkish leader has relied on it for some time to cement his power in a time of heightened insecurity. Its representatives impose their own conditions. Some of them, like Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, more brutally than others. However, no Greek government would manage to survive politically if it agreed to the demilitarization of certain islands or the relinquishment of Greek sovereignty over certain inhabited or uninhabited islands and rock formations. So if Ankara insists on these demands, regardless of the government in power, to be refused by Athens, there will obviously be no room for negotiation with either Erdoan in power or not. (A version of this article was originally published by the Kathimerini journal and is reproduced with permission.)

