Trump adviser Bannon indicted after defying subpoena over Capitol riots





Bannon faces two counts of contempt of Congress Trump pardoned Bannon after 2020 fraud indictment

November 12 (Reuters) – (This article from November 12 corrects the maximum fine for contempt of Congress to $ 1,000 from $ 100,000 in paragraph 3)

Stephen Bannon, a prominent adviser to former US President Donald Trump, has been charged with defying a subpoena issued by a Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, the Department of Justice said on Friday. Justice.

Bannon refused to cooperate with the House of Representatives select committee seeking testimony and documents from him, citing Trump’s insistence – already rejected by a judge – that he has the right to keep requested documents confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.

Bannon, 67, has been charged with one count of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and a second count for refusing to produce documents. Contempt of Congress is an offense punishable by one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 1,000, the Justice Department said.

Justice Department spokesman Bill Miller said Bannon “is expected to travel” to Washington on Monday and make his first court appearance in the afternoon.

Trump has sought to block the committee, which is reviewing his actions regarding the deadly Capitol Riot, and ordered his former associates not to cooperate. The charges against Bannon could bolster the committee’s efforts to obtain testimony and documents from other Trump associates.

Bannon’s indictment was announced just hours after Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows refused to appear for testimony before the committee, also risking conviction contempt of Congress.

As senior advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and later chief White House strategist, Bannon helped articulate right-wing “America First” populism and staunch opposition to immigration that helped define Trump’s presidency.

Bannon, who has promoted various right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad, continued to offer advice to Trump after stepping down from his White House post in 2017. Bannon is a prominent figure in media circles right and previously ran the Breitbart News website.

Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon arrives for the screening of a documentary on the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Washington, United States, March 16, 2019. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

‘CLEAR MESSAGE’

“Steve Bannon’s indictment should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the select committee or try to block our investigation: no one is above the law,” Democrat Bennie Thompson and Republican said. Liz Cheney, committee leaders, in a statement.

Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second time in 15 months that Bannon has faced criminal charges. Bannon was charged in August 2020 with defrauding donors to We Build the Wall, a private fundraising effort to boost Trump’s wall project along the US-Mexico border, and arrested aboard a yacht owned by a fugitive Chinese billionaire. Trump then granted Bannon a pardon before this case could go to trial.

The Democratic-led House voted in favor of Bannon for contempt of Congress in October. Most of Trump’s Republican colleagues in Congress have opposed the creation of an independent commission or committee to investigate the events surrounding January 6.

That day, a host of Trump supporters revolted on Capitol Hill in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent official certification by Congress of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Ahead of the riot, Trump gave a speech to his supporters repeating his false claims that the election was stolen from him and urged them to come to Capitol Hill and ‘fight like hell’ to ‘stop the theft “.

The committee said Bannon had made public statements suggesting he was aware in advance of “extreme events” that would occur on January 6. Bannon said on a Jan. 5 podcast that “hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

After the House voted to despise Bannon, it was up to Biden’s Justice Department, headed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to decide whether to lay charges. Garland said in a statement Friday that his department “adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law.”

On October 18, Trump sued the committee and the National Archives, which hold documents dating back to his presidency, in an attempt to keep hundreds of pages of documents secret. A judge dismissed Trump’s trial on Tuesday, saying the public interest in knowing about Trump’s actions on January 6 was paramount. Trump has appealed the decision.

The last successful contempt of Congress prosecution dates back to 1974 when a judge convicted G. Gordon Liddy, an accomplice in the Watergate scandal that prompted President Richard Nixon to resign.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, editing by Will Dunham, Andy Sullivan and Rosalba O’Brien

