PM Modi inaugurates memorial in honor of Birsa Munda in Ranchi

26 seconds ago

File photo of PM Narendra Modi | Twitter / @ BJP4India
File photo of PM Narendra Modi | Twitter / @ BJP4India

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday opened a museum in Ranchi in memory of revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, popularly known as Dharti Aaba.

Virtually addressing a rally, the prime minister said Dharti Aaba had not lived very long but had written a comprehensive history for the country and given direction to future generations of India.

Paying tribute, Modi said he was fighting against the ideology that wanted to erase the identity of Indian tribal society.

“Bhagwan Birsa knew that attacking diversity in the name of modernity, altering ancient identity and nature was not the way for the welfare of society. He was in favor of modern education, he pleaded for change, he showed courage to speak out against the shortcomings of his own society ”, declared the Prime Minister.

Congratulating the citizens of the state and of tribal society, Modi dedicated the Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan and the museum to the nation.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi were among those present on the Jharkhand State Day.

The museum is located in the former central prison of Ranchi, where the tribal icon took his last breath. A 25 foot tall statue of Munda has been installed.

The project was developed in association with the Jharkhand government, the prime minister’s office said.

It shows how the tribes struggled to protect their forests, land rights, culture and shows their bravery and sacrifice, which is vital for nation building, PMO said.

Besides Munda, the museum will also highlight tribal freedom fighters such as Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu, Nilambar-Pitambar, Diwa-Kisun, Telanga Khadiya, Gaya Munda, Jatra Bhagat, Poto H, Bhagirath Manjhi and Ganga Narayan Singh .

The Memorial Park was developed on adjacent 25 acres of land and features a musical fountain, food court, children’s park, infinity pool, garden, and other entertainment facilities.

