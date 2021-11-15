Xi Jinping relies on China’s old playbook to ease real estate blues

At the same time, however, encouraging state-owned enterprises to take over some of the projects of struggling private sector developers helps reduce the risk that woes in the Chinese real estate market will trigger a sharp slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The involvement of state-owned enterprises also means that the crisis can extend over a longer period, giving industry and the public more time to adjust to the huge problems in the real estate market, which accounts for around a quarter of production. total of China.

Leverage rules

According to media reports, Beijing is seeking to change its leverage rules, making it easier for SOEs to acquire projects from struggling private sector developers.

Under rules introduced last year, known as the Three Red Lines, developers who wish to take over operations from rivals are only allowed to do so if the levers remain below a certain level.

As a result, financially strong companies have been reluctant to take over unfinished projects even when their rivals face serious financial problems.

But Chinese regulators are now looking to change the rules so that additional debt incurred as a result of taking over troubled projects is not factored into developers’ leverage ratios.

The change will benefit public promoters, who will be able to take advantage of their access to cheap bank financing to take over the projects of ailing private sector companies.

But it will also represent a way to help buyers of unfinished apartments as cash-strapped private developers have not been able to complete their projects.

The struggling Evergrande, for example, has nearly 800 unfinished projects across China, and 1.6 million people have paid for apartments the developer has yet to complete.

Beijing has also eased the financial pressure on some developers slightly, allowing them to raise funds by issuing medium-term bonds in China.

Access to domestic financing is a welcome relief for developers, who are under pressure to reduce their 51.4 trillion yuan ($ 11 trillion) in borrowings from Chinese banks at a time when the value of their assets, apartments and land, falling as real estate sales dry up. up.

Chinese home sales fell 16.9% in September from a year earlier, but some developers have seen steeper declines as potential buyers shy away from higher-risk developers.

At the same time, Chinese new home prices fell 0.2% in October, the biggest monthly drop since February 2015.

High debt

At the same time, foreign investors are dumping bonds issued by Chinese real estate developers, pushing the yield on Chinese junk bonds above 25% for the first time since the financial crisis. (Chinese real estate developers account for the bulk of high yielding issues in international markets).

Investors are worried that Chinese real estate developers are taking on much more debt than they disclosed on their balance sheets. China’s top 10 developers by sales have around $ 1.65 trillion in disclosed debt, but investors fear their contingent liabilities may be significantly higher.

In addition, investors fear that the sharp rise in yields that translates into higher borrowing costs will prevent companies from renewing bonds as they mature.

Beijing is also encouraging public developers to ease pressure on local governments, which rely heavily on land sales for revenue generation.

According to a report in the Financial Time, public developers have been active bidders in land auctions, which were previously dominated by private sector companies.

According to the Financial Times analysis, public developers have bought three-quarters of residential land (by value) auctioned in 22 major cities in the past three months.

Previously, this figure was around 45 percent of the land auctioned.

While private developers were forced to reduce their borrowing, public developers were able to take advantage of their access to cheap credit to buy land.

Interestingly, highly specialized local government funding vehicles, which typically focus on infrastructure projects rather than real estate, have stepped up their land purchases.

However, state-owned enterprises have not been able to fully offset the drop in demand as private developers pull out of the market. Since September, nearly a third of auctions have failed because the minimum price has not been reached.

But there is no doubt that the decision by state-owned enterprises to increase their land purchases has helped cushion the blow for cash-strapped local governments.

And the country’s public banks are also playing their part when it comes to easing pressures on the real estate market.

Mortgages accounted for more than 40 percent of China’s new bank lending as banks decided to expand their mortgage lending.

The five big Chinese banks which together represent about half of the Chinese banking system are majority owned by the government.