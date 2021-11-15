Afghan FM confirms Kabul has negotiated talks between Pakistan and TTP | New





A one-month ceasefire agreed in talks demanded by the two sides, said Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Islamabad, Pakistan The Taliban play the role of mediator between the Pakistani government and the Pakistani Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, said the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan.

In an interview with the BBC’s Urdu service on Sunday, Amir Khan Muttaqi said the Afghan Taliban intervened at the behest of both sides.

No final agreement was reached; however, the start was very good, and in the first part of the [talks] there was an agreement on a one-month ceasefire, Muttaqi said.

Both sides have agreed that talks will continue.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last month revealed that Pakistan had entered into negotiations with the TTP after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. Tens of thousands of civilians, security forces and combatants have been killed in the past 14 years of armed rebellion led by the TTP.

The Taliban and the TTP are two distinct groups, with distinct leadership structures and objectives, although their ideologies are similar and the TTP has aided the Taliban in its fight against US-led NATO forces. in the past.

Formed in 2007, the TTP is an umbrella organization of armed groups formed in northwest Pakistan that seeks to impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law on the country.

The group carried out some of the bloodiest attacks on Pakistani soil in the country’s history, including a 2014 assault on a school that killed more than 135 schoolchildren.

In 2014, Pakistani security forces launched a large-scale military operation against the TTP, successfully relocating it from its former headquarters in the North Waziristan district and significantly degrading its operational capacity. Since then, according to analysts and security officials, the group has mainly been based in eastern Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August, attacks on Pakistani security forces and some civilians in districts of northern and southern Waziristan have increased, according to data from the research organization South Asia Terrorism Portal. .

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry last week confirmed that a month-long ceasefire agreement had been reached between the TTP and the Pakistani government, an apparent result of talks at which the minister Afghan Muttaqi referred on Sunday.

The ceasefire will expire on December 9, TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said.

ISIL poses a threat

In his high-profile interview with the BBC, Muttaqi admitted that the armed group ISIL (ISIS) was a threat, but said his government had taken steps to control the situation.

When we conquered Kabul, Daesh [a common alternate name for ISIL] started to lift his head in [some] areas, but the Taliban government has taken the best measures to control them. We have now restricted Daesh in most areas, he said.

Sometimes there are incidents in certain places, like mosques, which can happen anywhere in the world.

At least three people were killed and 15 injured on Friday when a bomb exploded during midday prayers in the Spin Ghar area of ​​Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

On Saturday, an attack on a predominantly Shiite Muslim neighborhood in the capital Kabul killed at least one person and injured four others.

A local ISIL affiliate, the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Afghanistan since August, targeting in particular the Shiite minority.

