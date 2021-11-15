Britain’s Johnson urges world powers to go further after climate pact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was thrilled with last-minute deal to tackle global warming, saying the UN-led COP26 climate talks were “really historic” and “the death knell coal power “. He noted, however, that the progress made at the Glasgow summit was “tinged with disappointment” because it did not go further in the fight against the use of highly polluting coal.

Nearly 200 countries pledged on Saturday to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of non-stop negotiations.

British Prime Minister Johnson called the Eleventh Hour deal “truly historic” and said it marked “the beginning of the end for coal power”.

But he said his “joy at the progress” was “tinged with disappointment” over the failure to get all countries to agree to keep the coal in the ground.

India and China weakened the language of the final text, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from UK COP26 President Alok Sharma.

He later said the Asian giants had to explain themselves to countries facing an existential threat from rising waters, drought and wildfires.

An optimistic Johnson told a press conference on Sunday that most countries were prepared to have “a high level of ambition”.

But without naming India and China, he said: “It wasn’t true for everyone. Unfortunately, that’s the nature of diplomacy…

“We cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do. Ultimately that is their decision and they must stick to it.”

” Since a long time “

Johnson said the “Glasgow Pact” had succeeded in “lowering the dial” to a warming of “about two degrees” Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) without always meeting the Paris Agreement commitment of 2015 to limit warming to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

“But despite all of our disagreements, the world is definitely moving in the right direction,” he said, insisting that the goal of limiting heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius was “still alive”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has sounded the alarm, however.

“The climate catastrophe is still knocking on the door”, he warned, while Pope Francis urged “all those who have political and economic responsibilities to act immediately with courage and foresight”.

Joeri Rogelj, research director at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, said the world “is looking in the right direction”.

But he added: “We have to start moving and global emissions must go down, immediately, quickly and urgently.”

The Glasgow agreement was the first time, after 25 previous conferences, that the words “fossil fuels” and “coal”, the main culprits of global warming, appeared in the final text.

“It’s long overdue but very welcome,” said Chris Littlecott, fossil fuel transition specialist at think tank E3G.

Their inclusion “confirms that coal is on the conveyor belt of the great trash compactor of history.”

He said the world now has a decade “to accelerate the demise of coal and also expand efforts to oil and gas.”

Recognizing coal and oil by name in the text has been a painful process, with India and China succeeding at the last moment in further relaxing the language to “gradually reduce” instead of “phase out”.

Beijing’s change came after Wednesday’s announcement of a surprise deal with the United States, the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter after China.

President Joe Biden, who at the start of the summit blasted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his absence in Glasgow, is due to hold a video conference with him on Monday.

“Unspeakable suffering”

Beijing must deliver on promises made in Glasgow “with action by setting an expiration date for domestic coal,” said Byford Tsang of environmental group E3G.

“How countries establish new cooperation to implement more short-term actions over the next 12 months will be the real test of success in Glasgow,” the group said, highlighting further promises from COP26. on reducing methane emissions, deforestation and financing fossil fuels. industry.

If countries, especially major emitters, stick to their progressive “business-as-usual” policies, they will “condemn present and future generations to a world of untold suffering and damage,” the government warned. Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

The poorest countries, the least responsible for global warming but which bear the brunt of it, fought in Glasgow to obtain specific funding for “loss and damage”.

But they reluctantly gave in, agreeing to continue the dialogue so as not to jeopardize the broader fight against global warming.

“We always knew Glasgow was not the finish line,” US envoy John Kerry said on Saturday evening.

French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said that while COP26 was “far from saving the planet, it has put it on the right track”.

Pompili told RTL radio that while the final declaration was “not the most ambitious in the world,” it represented a “compromise” that at one point seemed elusive.

“We have an agreement, we have the Glasgow Pact and I can tell you that until last night it was not taken for granted.”