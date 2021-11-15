Imran Khan government slammed by PML-N chief Shahbaz Sarif for threat of gas crisis in Pakistan





Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday criticized the government led by Imran Khan for the shortage of domestic and industrial gas that hit even “before the start of the winter season.” Sharif’s concern comes two days after the Pakistani government decided to continue supplying the electricity and fertilizer sectors with gas, leaving domestic and industrial consumers in severe crisis during the winter season. The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday, GeoTv reported.

Stressing the need for more cargoes to fill the domestic gas supply shortage, Sharif said only 10 cargoes are imported while the country needs 18 to meet needs. He also highlighted the suspension of public services to consumers and domestic industries and asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan if he had succeeded in bringing back the “good days”. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Friday that the country faces a severe shortage, which is expected to hit new lows as reserves run out faster and gas prices decline. not increased since 2019, Express Tribune reported. However, he ensured that the supply to consumers was smooth during the winter season.

Why is Pakistan facing a gas crisis?

According to GeoTV, the CCoE has a “dedicated” supply to fertilizer factories and any gas saved from power plants will be diverted to export-oriented industries, The News reported. On the other hand, the import of RLNG also faced a drop of 1,200 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) from adding gas to just 1,000 mmcfd. Currently, the total availability of gas from domestic resources stands at 3,300 mmcfd. The maximum available is 4,300 mmcfd against an average request of 6,500 to 7,000 mmcfd. The demand increases during the winter to reach at least 8000 mmcfd of gas. Meanwhile, the deficit in the electricity sector will be filled by heating oil.

PTI ally accuses Imran Khan party of “ill-treatment”

As the opposition alliance continued its agitations against Prime Minister Imran Khan, now Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a close ally of Khan has accused the ruling party of “ill-treatment” . At a parliamentary meeting, the PML-Q on Sunday raised voices alleging that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had hampered the decision-making process. The PML-Q leader also noted that despite being such a crucial ally, the government of Punjab only met the speaker of the assembly during budget sessions or for guidance related assistance. , ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s opposition has attacked the government, calling it a “threat” to national sovereignty. Referring to the impending economic collapse and international isolation, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the joint opposition alliance blasted the prime minister by saying the country had “fought to survive” under his leadership. diet. Calling for immediate and fair elections, the alliance of eight opposition parties also highlighted the “failures” of the Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, citing the growing number of suicides due to “runaway inflation”. Main opposition leaders staged a rally against the PTI government at the Regal Chowk in Karachi on Saturday, demanding a public apology from the government for its “anti-people policies”.

With entries from ANI

