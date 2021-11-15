DKI DPRD Vice President considers Jokowi’s challenge to Sean Gelael as proof of support for Formula E





Merdeka.com – Vice-president of the DKI DPRD Jakarta, Mohammad Taufik considers that there is support from President Joko Widodo for the implementation of Formula E in Jakarta. This indication of support can be seen from reports that President Joko Widodo has asked Indonesian racer Sean Gelael to participate in the electric car racing event. “Yesterday the president challenged Sean Gelael, which means the statement shows approval as this is an international activity,” Taufik told the DKI DPRD building on Monday (11/15). Previously, Central Indonesian Motor Association (IMI) General President Bambang Soesatyo revealed that President Joko Widodo challenged 2021 FIA WEC LMP2 runner-up Sean Gelael to participate in the Formula E race to be held in Jakarta. , June 4. , 2022. The challenge, says Bamsoet as it is called, has been met Jokowi after testing and inaugurating the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara today. “President Jokowi challenges Sean Gelael to compete in Formula E in Jakarta next year,” Bamsoet said on Friday (12/11). Bamsoet revealed that when challenged by Jokowi, Indonesia’s top rider, who had just won second place in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, couldn’t answer and just laughed. MPR President RI hopes Sean Gelael can meet President Jokowi’s challenge to compete in Formula E next year. “At the same time, so that Sean Gelael can become a local hero in the FIA ​​Formula E world racing event which the city of Jakarta will host on June 4, 2022,” Bamsoet hoped. Sean himself was accompanied by Bamsoet and the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) Prasetyo Edi Marsudi was received by President Jokowi on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Mandalika circuit today in the VIP circuit room. On this occasion, Bamsoet reported to President Jokowi that Sean Gelael had just made Indonesia proud during an international event by winning 2nd place in the world endurance championship. “The president nodded and congratulated Sean on his accomplishments. And then he asked what his goal was for next year, to which Sean responded, God willing he could become 1st place in the FIA ​​WEC,” Bamsoet concluded. [eko]

