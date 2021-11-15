Pakistani civil society accuses Imran Khan of making secret deal with TTP





Pakistan: A pincer hit Imran Khan. On the one hand, the vicious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has trapped him, while the Afghan Taliban are pursuing him on the other. This is popular opinion in Pakistan, where people are shocked and hurt by the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Imran Khan’s government and the TTP, a UN-designated terrorist group. .

Before negotiations to integrate the TTP into the national mainstream can take place, the extremist group TTP should be held responsible for the murders of thousands of people, said Hina Jilani, chairman of the Pakistani Commission on Human Rights, according to the Pakistani daily The News. .

Opposition parties are also furious that Imran Khan’s secret pact with the TTP has been kept from them. “The problem is that the government did not take Parliament into its confidence and continued talks with the TTP on its own, which is not acceptable. declared. He claimed that the only way to negotiate with the TTP is to have a strong posture.

