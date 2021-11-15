Boris Johnson could face further investigation into his relationship with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri

Labor has called for a new investigation into Boris Johnson’s relationship with US tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri when he was mayor of London.

Deputy Chief Angela Rayner has written to the Greater London Authority Oversight Officer (GLA) asking him to urgently forward new evidence to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The request came after previously unreleased diary excerpts were made public by Ms Arcuri.

She previously claimed that during their four-year relationship between 2012 and 2016, the politician promoted her business interests, despite warnings from her staff.

In diary excerpts, the businesswoman claims Mr Johnson has offered to step up her career.

In an entrance, shared with The observerMr Johnson asked Ms Arcuri: How can I be the accelerator of your simple step as you make your career? Tell me: how can I help you ?.

She alleges Mr Johnson challenged boards not to promote his tech company Innotech.

In another handwritten diary entry from February 2013, she claims he told her: I just want you to know that they came to see me and that I ran them over.

They said: You can’t do this Innotech in April. I said: Yes I can, I will be there.

I just want to do this to make you happy. How I wish to satisfy you.

Labor responded to the newspaper’s entries and called on the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) to reconsider its decision to exclude a criminal investigation.

For the IOPC to open a new investigation, it must receive a referral from the GLA oversight officer, an ethics watchdog.

Boris Johnson's approach to leadership takes no account of decency or the public interest, only self-interest. After Ms Arcuri's new allegations regarding Boris Johnson's conduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is to reconsider its decision and investigate. Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 14, 2021

The letter, which she shared on social media, said: Diary snippets reported in the media include promises made by Boris Johnson of support for Ms Arcuris’ affairs related to her personal relationship with Ms Arcuri.

This is deeply disturbing and emblematic of Boris Johnson’s approach to political leadership, which takes no account of decency or the public interest, only self-interest.

Last May, the IPOC said it would not launch a criminal investigation into his relationship with Ms Arcuri while he was mayor of London.

He had been referred to the watchdog because the American businesswoman received 126,000 in public money and access to commercial trips led by Mr Johnson when he was mayor.

The IPOC concluded that no criminal investigation was required to determine whether Mr Johnson should be investigated for professional misconduct in the performance of his public duties due to his friendship with Ms Arcuri.

Ms Rayner hopes the diary entries, in which she wrote down verbatim highlights from her phone calls and conversations, will prompt a thorough investigation into the processes that led to the public funding of Ms Acuris’ business and on its presence in publicly funded commerce. visits.

Ms Arcuri first gave the diary entries to reporter John Ware in 2019 after making an ITV documentary about her relationship with Mr Johnson.

He then requested the publication of certain excerpts, to which the businesswoman consented.

The new revelations come at a bad time for the Prime Minister, whose government has been embroiled in sordid allegations in the wake of the Owen Paterson scandal.

When discussing the matter last week, Mr Johnson said: Most importantly, those who break the rules should be investigated and should be punished.

Attention has now shifted to whether MPs should be allowed a second job, after it emerged that 11 Tory MPs are earning from their extra jobs outside Parliament than their actual wages at Westminster .

Responding to Arcuri’s latest claims, a government spokesperson said: As mayor Boris Johnson has complied with all legal requirements of the Greater London Assemblies [sic] code of conduct at the time.