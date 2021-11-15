Stephanie Grisham says ‘paranoid’ Trump has held informal meetings, as Jan.6 committee seeks White House files





Stéphanie Grisham, then White House press secretary, and Donald Trump, then president. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on CNN this weekend.

She said Trump had organized off-book meetings, the content of which was unlikely to have been recorded.

His comments come as the Jan.6 commission seeks detailed documents on Trump’s activities during the Capitol Riot.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said former President Donald Trump held informal meetings at the White House to ensure they were not recorded in the national archives.

Grisham’s remarks, made in an interview on Saturday with CNN’s Jim Acosta, came as she addressed the January 6 House select committee’s proposal to obtain recordings from the White House archives on the Trump’s activities that day.

Grisham, who recently wrote an account of all her time as Trump’s press secretary and senior assistant to First Lady Melania Trump, said Trump had taken extraordinary steps to keep the information confidential.

She said Trump had held many meetings at his White House residence, far from where the president performs his official duties.

“Because the then president was so paranoid about the leaks… a lot of meetings were held in the residence,” she said.

“Number one, so he could keep track of who was there and if he ran away, he could try to figure it out.

“But number two, so it’s been a long way from books and documents and anything that’s been written could probably be thrown in the trash where people can’t come and pick it up and put it in the archives.”

She added: “It has happened quite a bit and I’m sure the select committee is aware of it and is looking into it.”

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Watch her interview on CNN here:

The Jan.6 committee is seeking detailed documents on Trump’s final months in office, which the former president tried to prevent from being released, citing executive privilege to say they should be protected from the public.

A U.S. judge on Friday granted Trump’s lawyers a temporary block on the publication of the documents as they prepare for a court challenge. President Joe Biden has said the records are not protected by executive privilege because Trump is no longer president.

The panel is also seeking testimonials from key Trump allies and collaborators. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon defied a subpoena and was charged with contempt of Congress by a federal grand jury on Friday.

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows also defied a subpoena to appear before the committee and said he would not cooperate until the legal battle over the extent of Trump’s executive privilege was resolved.

In her interview with CNN, Grisham said Meadows was involved in planning some of the unofficial meetings and should be the focus of the investigation.

“Mark Meadows was a towards the end that was definitely helping plan these reunions so I think you have to talk to Mark Meadows, I think he’s going to drop out,” she said.

